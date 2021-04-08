Published: 4:34 PM April 8, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM April 8, 2021

Counsellor Lesley Gordon from Ely has moved her practise outdoors in a bid to continue work while following coronavirus restrictions. - Credit: Psychology Today

A counsellor has taken her practise outdoors in a bid to continue working while following current coronavirus restrictions in place.

Lesley Gordon runs a private counselling practice in Ely and has been meeting with her clients over Zoom or on the phone during the pandemic.

Since the start of April, the 62-year-old has been offering her clients the opportunity of ‘Walk and Talk’ therapy sessions based in the city.

She said: “I have heard many personal accounts of the additional challenges Covid has brought to people’s mental health.

“With the better weather and lighter days fast approaching, this will provide a tonic for some.

“Just being outside walking in the fresh air can help to lift your mood and meeting this way supports social distancing.

“It can be both soothing and exhilarating depending on the environment and weather and our brains and bodies instinctively respond to being outside, which can decrease stress and anxiety.

“Taking therapy outside, away from the traditional therapy room can bring benefits for many people.

“It can feel more relaxed and natural talking whilst walking side by side and without direct eye contact.

“Exercise can boost the ‘happy hormones’ and those associated with sleep improving the quality of sleep.”

Since 2018, Lesley has also volunteered locally with Cruse, a National bereavement charity.

She specialises in areas related to bereavement and loss, together with women’s issues and self-esteem.

Working in a ‘person centred’ way she is compassionate and non-judgemental, offering an empathetic, confidential, warm, professional service to help her clients lead a more satisfying life.

A keen walker herself, Lesley has walks such as the 100-mile West Highland Way and The Three Peaks Challenge, under her belt.

These days however enjoying the very much flatter terrain of The Fens, together with the Norfolk Coast when travel is permitted.

"I also draw on my skills and knowledge from other areas of counselling to help you get the best from your counselling sessions with me,” she added.

“I offer some appointments outside of the working day both early morning and in the evening.”

You can find out more by contacting Lesley on 07540804090 or at lesleygordoncounselling@aol.com or see her profile at Psychology Today at: www.psychologytoday.com/profile/811563