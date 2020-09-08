Advanced search

Councillors say home can be built in village’s conservation area

PUBLISHED: 11:13 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 08 September 2020

East Cambridgeshire District Council's planning committee has granted plans for a home to be built behind 11 Chapel Lane in Reach, near Fordham. The front of the property will face Hythe Lane. Pictures: Google Street View

East Cambridgeshire District Council's planning committee has granted plans for a home to be built behind 11 Chapel Lane in Reach, near Fordham. The front of the property will face Hythe Lane. Pictures: Google Street View

Plans to build a home within a village’s conservation area have been approved.

Councillors from East Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning committee granted permission for a property to be built behind 11 Chapel Lane in Reach, near Fordham, at a recent meeting.

The site behind 11 Chapel Lane in Reach, near Fordham, also sits within the village’s conservation area and development envelope

It is opposite a Grade II Listed building called ‘White Roses’ which was formerly known as the ‘Old Vicarage’.

The two-bed building will face, and be accessed from, The Hythe which leads to a public right of way and sewerage works are beyond.

The scheme has been amended four times, mainly changing elements of the external appearance of the property being proposed.

A car port included in the original plans was also removed and the overall building reduced in size.

The home also has an en-suite at first floor, open living at ground floor with utility, WC and study. Two car parking spaces are proposed.

Councillors granted the application by majority at a planning committee meeting on September 2.

