Ely councillors join the Muslim community to break fast during Ramadan

28 May, 2019 - 12:55
Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Cllrs Alison and Christine Whelan, Cllr Chris Phillips, Cllr Edward Carlsson Brown, Cllr Ian Lindesy with his wife Suzanne and Mayor Mike Rouse joined the community on Sunday evening (May 26).

Delicious, traditional food was served as guests mingled and learnt more about the culture of Islam.

Fasting is important during Ramadan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah, or God.

Ramadan is also a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, doing good deeds and spending time with family and friends.

Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

People will make a special effort to connect with their communities and reach out to people who need help.

Sergeant Mark Rabel, who is part of the local policing team for Ely City, also attended to break fast and build community relations.

Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Ely councillors spent the evening with the Muslim community as they broke their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

