Flat plan for village café approved amid takeaway concerns
- Credit: Lorna Dupre
Plans to build a flat on top of a village café have been approved despite strong concerns that it could be turned into a takeaway.
Planners at East Cambridgeshire District Council said Deli @ 65 in Sutton “is not seeking a change of use to a takeaway and will be maintaining the existing use with an ancillary takeaway”.
Zahid Ahmed of Six and Five Developments wants to extend the existing building at 65 High Street to add a first floor above the existing café and delicatessen.
As well as creating a three-bedroom flat, Mr Ahmed wants to install a new ducting system and odour control measures.
He also wants to change the opening hours from 12-11pm every day, which raised concern amongst parish councillors and residents.
Sutton Parish Council, who oppose the plans, said “extending the opening hours would have a significant adverse impact on local residential amenity.
“Given the PM opening hours proposed, it does seem clear that what is being proposed is an Indian restaurant/takeaway rather than a village café.”
Most Read
- 1 Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash
- 2 Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill
- 3 Daughter remembers mum who 'always had a twinkle in her eye'
- 4 Mini bus driver caused deaths of three passengers, court told
- 5 Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress
- 6 Christmas lights go up in Ely thanks to 'wonderful' volunteers
- 7 Art sale and raffle attended by 1,200 people raises £1,250 for charity
- 8 228 homes, a cricket pavilion and four shops, agreed for Ely North
- 9 Hallelujah wedding, rail tragedies and a 1937 epidemic
- 10 The time, the place and a £1m watch under the hammer
The parish council also argued that equipment needed by Mr Ahmed such as an Indian cooker and tandoor suggest it is a “takeaway food kitchen layout”.
A resident said an extension on opening times and equipment needed “seem more geared towards hot food takeaway than a café”.
Another thinks longer opening hours at the premises, located near two existing takeaways on High Street, would “make night time disturbance worse”.
Lorna Dupre and Mark Inskip, Sutton district and county councillors, believe extending opening hours would lead to “very significant additional pressures” on parking.
Earlier this year, an application to change Deli @ 65 into a hot food takeaway in line with plans to build a flat were withdrawn.
In 2013, permission was granted for the premises to operate as an ancillary hot food takeaway, selling items such as sausage rolls, soup and sandwiches.
Councillors said the hours are “not considered to be out of character with the surrounding commercial premises or the use class already permitted for the site.
“There is nothing within the application to evidence a change of use and the applicant has confirmed the mixed use will be retained.”
Councillors approved the plans subject to permitted opening hours being 12-9.45pm Sundays to Thursdays and 12-11pm Fridays to Saturdays.