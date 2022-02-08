Cllr Stephen Ferguson voted in today as chair of Cambridgeshire County Council. The chain of office was handed over by vice-chair Cllr Sebastian Kindersley who chaired the opening of the full council meeting. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

A new council chair was agreed by Cambridgeshire County Council today (Tuesday February 8).

Councillor Stephen Ferguson will take over as chair following a vote at full council, following the recent resignation of Councillor Derek Giles due to ill health.

Cllr Ferguson said: “It’s a great honour for me to become chair of the council and I would like to thank all those who have supported me.

"It’s a role which comes with many responsibilities, but I’m looking forward to helping the council to run effectively and continue to deliver strong outcomes for residents and communities.”

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that Stephen’s appointment has been confirmed. We nominated him because he has all the attributes needed for an excellent council Chair and I have every confidence that he will be a success in the role.”

Cllr Ferguson was elected to the St Neots East and Gransden division of Cambridgeshire County Council in May 2021, as an Independent member.

He was elected to St Neots Council in May 2018, and is serving his second consecutive term as chairman of the town council and mayor of St Neots.

In his professional life, he has almost 30 years' experience in Industrial Fluid Dynamics, working for companies such as WS Atkins, BMW and Siemens.

He also holds a master of engineering degree from Imperial College London.

Cllr Ferguson lives in St Neots, with his wife Charlotte, three children and three sausage dogs.