Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

No case to answer for East Cambs Tory councillor as her husband admits criminal damage to Range Rover Sport on their way home in Ely

PUBLISHED: 21:09 02 May 2019

Christoipher Sennitt, 59, was caught on CCTV causing damage to the parked, three year old Range Rover last August. His wife, Carol, a local councillor, and seen with him had the case against her withdrawn. Picture: CCTV/SWNS

Christoipher Sennitt, 59, was caught on CCTV causing damage to the parked, three year old Range Rover last August. His wife, Carol, a local councillor, and seen with him had the case against her withdrawn. Picture: CCTV/SWNS

Archant

The husband of a Tory councillor damaged his neighbours’ Range Rover Sport amid a bitter row over on-street parking, a court heard.

Christopher Sennitt, 59, was caught on CCTV causing damage to the parked, three year old Range Rover last August.

The car was owned by brothers Mark and Stewart Smith who found two horizontal scratches on it after they had parked it up outside their home in Ely, Cambs.

The Smiths were able to identify Mr Sennitt from CCTV footage at 10.50pm on August 18 walking past the vehicle with his wife Carol, a local Conservative councillor.

Cambridge magistrates' court heard there had “been issues between them” about parking on the street and they had had a number of exchanges outside the shop the Smith's own.

East Cambs Tory councillor Carol Sennitt and her husband Christopher were both charged orginally with causing criminal damage to a 2015 black Range Rover Sport. The case against Cllr Sennitt was later dropped. Picture; SWNSEast Cambs Tory councillor Carol Sennitt and her husband Christopher were both charged orginally with causing criminal damage to a 2015 black Range Rover Sport. The case against Cllr Sennitt was later dropped. Picture; SWNS

Prosecutor Robert James said: “As he walks past (Mr Sennitt) he makes contact with the car.

“His right arm was covered with an item of clothing and as a result of the contact he causes damage to the vehicle.

“It shows the action was in one continuous movement.

“This was not a random act.

“Mr Sennitt damaged it because it is the car that belongs to the Smiths.”

In a statement from Stewart Smith read out by prosecutor Robert James he said: “I was extremely upset with what happened to my car.

“It took me a few days to calm down and I am still very angry.

You may also want to watch:

“It has stopped me going out in the dark because I'm worried about what the offenders will do to me. I'm looking to move due to the hassle we are both getting.

“We have been targeted and I believe we have done nothing wrong.”

In a statement from Mark Smith read out by prosecutor Robert James he said: “I feel anxious about what might happen next”.

Sennitt, a self-employed computer consultant, appeared before magistrates in Cambridge on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to the charge “intending to destroy or damage such properly or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged” and was fined.

He was fined £716 for criminal damage, £600 for costs, £71 for surcharge and £1,300 in compensation - a total of £2,867.

Click to find out more about a new promotion

Defence lawyer Declan Gallagher said Mr Sennitt had no other convictions and that it “took a great deal of soul searching to enter his guilty plea”.

He said: “Mr Sennitt has been a man of exemplary character for his whole life and he accepts having to pay the damages to the Smiths.”

Carol Sennitt sits on East Cambridgeshire District Council and was a candidate in today's election.

Originally both Mr and Mrs Sennitt were charged with causing criminal damage to the 2015 Range Rover Sport when they appeared before magistrates in December.

The case against Cllr Sennitt was dropped.

Most Read

New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

East Cambs Conservative councillor and her husband will face trial next year over alleged criminal damage to Range Rover Sport

East Cambs Tory councillor Carol Sennitt and her husband Christopher have been charged with causing criminal damage to a 2015 black Range Rover Sport. Picture; SWNS

Most Read

New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

East Cambs Conservative councillor and her husband will face trial next year over alleged criminal damage to Range Rover Sport

East Cambs Tory councillor Carol Sennitt and her husband Christopher have been charged with causing criminal damage to a 2015 black Range Rover Sport. Picture; SWNS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Emergency services stand down after March householder falls ill opening suspected ‘hazardous substance’ discovered in package

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

No case to answer for East Cambs Tory councillor as her husband admits criminal damage to Range Rover Sport on their way home in Ely

Christoipher Sennitt, 59, was caught on CCTV causing damage to the parked, three year old Range Rover last August. His wife, Carol, a local councillor, and seen with him had the case against her withdrawn. Picture: CCTV/SWNS

‘Stay indoors’ warning by Cambridgeshire Police after discovery of what’s been described as ‘hazardous substance’ at a property in March

Police warning after 'hazardous substance' discovered at a house in March, Cambridgeshire. Emergency services on the scene. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

In April Cambridgeshire firefighters tackled on average THREE arson attacks every day - twice the number for the same month last year

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s firefighters responded to 91 fires that were started deliberately last month, an increase of 34 from the previous month and 48 more than last year. Here's just some of them. Pic; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

The four-day Ely Eel Festival is back this May to ‘celebrate the origins of the humble eel’ – here’s everything you need to know

Our city’s four-day Ely Eel Festival is just one month away – here is everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists