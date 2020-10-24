Donations pour in after Conservative councillor’s plea to feed our kids during half term

Soham Town Rangers chairman Mark Goldsack, a local Conservative councillor, has launched an appeal to provide school lunches during half term. Picture; GOFUNDME Archant

A Conservative councillor – and chairman of his local football club – launched a fund-raising campaign to provide free lunches to children during half term.

Cllr Mark Goldsack, a Soham district and county councillor, is also chairman of Soham Town Rangers.

And his GoFundMe campaign – which he only launched today with a target of £250 - has already raised £625.

His GoFundMe post says: “Soham Town Rangers are offering to provide a hot meal to any child that turns up at our club in Julius Martin Lane from Monday October 26 to Friday October 30, half term.”

He added: “No judgement or questions, if a child arrives at the club with an adult, parent or carer we will offer them food, company and low-level entertainment for thier visit.

“All welcome and no need to book. Adults please wear a mask on entry.”

One donor wrote: “Proud to be part of your efforts to help others.”

Another said: “Well done Mark and Soham Town Rangers - a credit to our community.” To support the appeal click here:

He joined the county council two years ago after winning a by-election and has been a district councillor for three years.

It comes after footballer Marcus Rashford has praised local communities for stepping in to provide free meals to children during the school holidays.

Rashford, 22, said he is “truly overwhelmed” by the support his campaign has received, after Parliament rejected proposals to provide free meals to vulnerable children during the school holidays.

The striker’s online petition had garnered more than 660,000 signatures by Saturday morning and the number continued to rise rapidly.

His viral campaign came after MPs rejected a bid from Labour, backed by the footballer, to extend free school meals over the school holidays until Easter 2021.

Among the businesses and organisations around the country who offered free food were tea rooms, churches, farms, and takeaways.

In a statement to BBC Newsnight, Rashford said: “Even at their lowest point, having felt the devastating effects of the pandemic, local businesses have wrapped arms around their communities today, catching vulnerable children as they fell.

“I couldn’t be prouder to call myself British tonight.”