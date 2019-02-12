Council tax frozen in East Cambridgeshire for sixth year

Councillors voted in favour of the freeze at a meeting of the full council last night (February 21), meaning rates will remain at £142 for an average Band D home.

The council has also benefited to the tune of £1,317,939 thanks to being part of the Cambridgeshire Business Rate Deal, which was in place for three years up until March 2018.

Councillor Anna Bailey praised the council, saying it was “unrecognisable” from the one she joined in 2007.

She said: “A few years ago this council was in a very different place, but we have took difficult decisions, embraced opportunities and this is a determined and exciting council to be involved with.

“Our zero percent council tax rise for six years sees us with low management costs and the lesser of four district councils in Cambridgeshire.”

The savings come despite a drop in government funding – compared to a £659,999 provisional revenue support grant for 2017/18, the council will receive just £11,576 in 2019/20.

The freeze also follows the recent decision of Cambridgeshire County Council to increase council tax by five per cent, of which two per cent is ringfenced for adult social care.