East Cambs Council freezes its council tax portion for a seventh year

"We have always believed at East Cambs that any increase in council tax should be the last resort" - says leader Anna Bailey.

For the seventh year in a row, residents in East Cambs will not face an increase in their council tax contribution towards East Cambridgeshire District Council.

While many local authorities use the review window as an opportunity to increase council tax, East Cambs councillors have voted in favour of keeping its portion the same for the upcoming year 2020/2021.

Councillor Anna Bailey, Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "We have always believed at East Cambs that any increase in council tax should be the last resort after reducing running costs and generating our own money from commercialising services.

"Our senior management costs are 50 per cent lower than any other Cambridgeshire Council and our trading company has already delivered £1.6m benefits to the Council.

"This allows us to be able to protect and enhance front line services and balance our books for the next two years without increasing the tax burden on our hardworking residents."

The announcment means the council tax for a Band D property remains at £142.14.

