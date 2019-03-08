Council staff pledge to recycle and re-use plastics to tackle waste

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste. Picture: Alexis Duclos Alexis Duclos

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste.

The plastic strategy focuses on key areas that can bring about positive change in the way that plastic is acquired, used and disposed.

The scheme started with the removal of plastic bottles from office vending machines in January, and there is a plan to provide a guide for staff that will offer hints and tips for plastic-free lunches.

Schools will also be provided with resources to enable them to deliver plastic-free lunch days and encouraged to download lesson plans to educate pupils and their parents.

Cllr Anna Bailey, East Cambs District and Cambridgeshire County Councillor, said: "There is an urgent need for new thinking to tackle waste, and the plastics strategy being put in place aims to reduce avoidable plastic waste through conditions for suppliers and contractors.

"If we can bring about positive change by raising awareness in the organisation and within local communities that single-use plastic can be eliminated when suitable alternatives are available, that is fantastic."

A resulting document was signed off by full council last month.

The council also recently signed the UK100 pledge, promising to deliver 100 per cent clean energy for Cambridgeshire before 2050.