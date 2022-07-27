Cllr Julia Huffer said she is pleased after East Cambridgeshire District Council recorded its first pyramidal orchid in Ely. - Credit: ECDC

A spectacular pyramid plant has been recorded by East Cambridgeshire District Council for the first time thanks to two botanists.

The pyramidal orchid was spotted in an area in Ely managed by East Cambs Council, which is left unmown to allow wildflowers to grow.

Botanists Terry and Helen Moore have been working with the council for the last six years, plotting the locations of the orchids.

The pair also advise on the best time to cut and clear vegetation in order to allow the orchids to set seed.

Councillor Julia Huffer, environmental champion for East Cambs Council, said: “I am so pleased our efforts to increase biodiversity across the district are beginning to come out in bloom.

“Not mowing grassy areas allows lawn flowers, such as the orchids, to bloom and feed hungry native bees which in turn are essential pollinators for many of the foods we love to eat.”