News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Wildlife group praises council thanks to natural hotspot

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:29 PM July 13, 2021   
Bee orchids have grown in numbers in Ely thanks to a successful mowing schedule.

The Ely Local Group of the Wildlife Trust has praised East Cambridgeshire District Council thanks to a new mowing regime which has helped bee orchids thrive in Ely. - Credit: Supplied/Helen Moore

A wildlife group has helped one area of East Cambridgeshire become a hive of activity thanks to a new regime. 

The Ely Local Group of the Wildlife Trust contacted East Cambridgeshire District Council’s parks and open spaces team after spotting bee orchids between the A10 and Norfolk Road and Beresford Road estates five years ago. 

Since then, the group has monitored the orchids annually and helped the council’s team in planning their mowing so the orchids have a chance to flower and set seed later in the year. 

Helen Moore, member of the Ely Local Group, said: “Early in the year, we spent several cold days counting winter rosettes of bee orchids and found over 500.   

Bee orchids and other flowers have grown in numbers in Ely thanks to a successful mowing schedule.

The Ely Local Group of the Wildlife Trust has praised East Cambridgeshire District Council thanks to a new mowing regime which has helped bee orchids thrive in Ely. - Credit: Supplied/Helen Moore

“We’ve been around the area in rather warmer weather and were pleased to find 231 flowering spikes, some with 12 or 13 flowers in specific unmown areas.” 

You may also want to watch:

Other plants have also benefited from the creative mowing regime, including ox-eye daisy, purple knapweed, meadow buttercup and white hedge bedstraw. 

A recent visit to the area by the Ely and District u3a Botany Group found around 40 species of flowering plant. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  2. 2 Burglars steal cash box from village Co-op
  3. 3 ‘A credit to the village’ - two young girls return lost wallet
  1. 4 Village leads the way in providing local people with homes 
  2. 5 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35  
  3. 6 Man wanted for theft of jewellery 
  4. 7 King’s College swimming ban sparks mass protest
  5. 8 Illegal gill net recovered from River Great Ouse
  6. 9 Charity box burglar's break-in attempt foiled by CCTV
  7. 10 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home

Terry Moore, group member, said: “The parks and open spaces team need congratulating for the way they are encouraging biodiversity.  

“This is through creative management and their notices which explain to walkers, joggers and cyclists who use the area why certain parts have been left unmown until after the flowers have set seed.” 

Wildflowers
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Linda Parish of Stretham was a popular driving instructor for 26 years

Obituary

Daughter remembers 'all-round clever lady' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Covid forces Crown to close

Euro 2020

Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham Village College's annual prom show, which students will now get this year, after a group of parents organised it.

Soham Village College

Parents rescue end of term school prom

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
People aged 18-23 living or working in Cambridge are being urged to get a PCR test for Covid-19 as part of extra testing

Coronavirus

Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus