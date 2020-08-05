Advanced search

East Cambs Council’s pet cemetery at Mepal will rival Littleport farming family’s proposals for a pet crematorium

PUBLISHED: 10:35 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 05 August 2020

On the night East Cambs Council came clean about a crematorium at Mepal - that would include a pet cemetery- it was revealed the council knew of an application by a farming family for a pet crematorium 15 miles away at Littleport. Illustration: GOOGLE

On the night East Cambs Council came clean about a crematorium at Mepal - that would include a pet cemetery- it was revealed the council knew of an application by a farming family for a pet crematorium 15 miles away at Littleport. Illustration: GOOGLE

Archant

The announcement by East Cambs Council on Friday to build a pet cemetery at Mepal comes as a family run farming and transport business had just announced proposals for a pet crematorium at Littleport.

Just 15 miles from Mepal, the long-established Smith family had been in talks with county and district planners about a pet crematorium at Westmoor Produce in Westmoor Drove, Wisbech Road, Littleport.

Westmoor Produce had inquired of the county council if their crematorium required an environmental impact assessment. It doesn’t.

The company wants to demolish an existing building on their land and create a purpose-built incinerator and associated buildings related to the running of a crematorium.

The proposed incinerator stack height is 7.1m and the proposed building dimensions are 15m x 10m, measuring 4m to the eaves and 7.2m to the ridge of the roof.

You may also want to watch:

Splitting it off from the rest of the yard will be a new 1.8m boundary fence treatment with vehicle and cycle parking to the front of the new site with spaces for staff and customers. The proposed project area is 843.5 square metres.

Westmoor says their project includes the operation of an incinerator for the cremation of animals. It would have a maximum capacity for 30 animals/pets per day and would be suitable for small to large household pets (e.g. parrots, rabbits, cats and dogs).

The company says the incinerator would be located within an existing storage yard of an agricultural/industrial premises which is bordered to the west by grade 1 agricultural land which is used for arable farming.

Discharge to air during site operation will be via a flue extending above the roof on the north facing slope of the rear of the building.

The incinerator manufacturer has provided expected emissions data, the council was told. Emissions would be controlled by an environmental permit issued by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

“The proposed project will be controlled by an environmental permit with strict controls which will ensure that the process does not result in the release of any pollutants into the ground or surface waters,” says a report to the district council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Combine harvester blaze spreads to 20 acres of crops and stubble on east Cambs farm

The field stubble fire on Lockspit Hall Drove in Cottenham started after a combine harvester caught fire. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Combine harvester blaze spreads to 20 acres of crops and stubble on east Cambs farm

The field stubble fire on Lockspit Hall Drove in Cottenham started after a combine harvester caught fire. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambs Cops launch emergency service ‘Blue Light Race’ in aid of Meadowgate Academy

The Blue Light Race � which launches on August 10 � is a team effort from police, fire and ambulance services in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Paul Tibbs/PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

Well-being and fitness studio to be opened in Ely thanks to funding boost

Ely residents and local business owners Sarah Ford and Alice Loombe will open their FRESH well-being and fitness studio at 16-18 Broad Street in October thanks to a cash boost from Sport England. Picture: FRESH ELY

East Cambs Council’s pet cemetery at Mepal will rival Littleport farming family’s proposals for a pet crematorium

On the night East Cambs Council came clean about a crematorium at Mepal - that would include a pet cemetery- it was revealed the council knew of an application by a farming family for a pet crematorium 15 miles away at Littleport. Illustration: GOOGLE

‘We couldn’t do it without them’ - Praise for volunteers supporting Addenbrooke’s staff during the pandemic

A Covid-19 clinician at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has praised St John Ambulance volunteers who have been helping throughout the pandemic. Pictures: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Decision not to close RAF MIldenhall will give long term assurance to the East Cambridgeshire economy

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in 2019 - plans to redploy personnel from Mildenhall changed amid President Donald Trump's unhappiness with German defence spending. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump