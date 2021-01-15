News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Artist impressions of how Mepal will be transformed into a £6.5m crematorium

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:28 AM January 15, 2021    Updated: 10:33 AM January 15, 2021
First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. - Credit: ECDC

The first glimpse of what the proposed £6.5m crematorium at Mepal could look like has been provided by East Cambridgeshire District Council. 

Artist impressions of the revamped and re-imagined former outdoor centre offer an insight into the council’s the development proposals for the project. 

In summary the council is proposing: 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. - Credit: ECDC

A 100 to 125 seat chapel with views out to the landscape setting of the site. 

A small 6 to 12 seat side chapel for smaller ceremonies (including natural burials) with views out to the landscape setting of the site. 

You may also want to watch:

A natural burial area, using the natural landscape of the site. 

A pet cemetery discretely located away from the crematorium and natural burial facility. 

Most Read

  1. 1 NHS worker breaks ribs, ankle and fractures leg in four car pile-up
  2. 2 Spat at police officer tests positive for Covid-19
  3. 3 Gin could be just the tonic needed for dilapidated farm buildings
  1. 4 Potamogeton Trichoides has the last word on £6.5m Mepal crematorium
  2. 5 Village’s community Co-op will open next month after New Year delays
  3. 6 Company ‘paralysed by Brexit’ forced to open warehouse in Holland
  4. 7 Man, 21, with 15,000 indecent images and videos plus 'paedophile manual' spared jail
  5. 8 Theatre group stream panto online for those who missed it due to lockdown
  6. 9 Council lifts time limits on free car parks during lockdown
  7. 10 Lorry drivers who test Covid-19 positive to isolate at hotel before completing journeys

A modular function building to support the natural burial area. 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. - Credit: ECDC

A covered drop off and entrance lobby with an adjacent welcome/waiting area (with toilets); and a vestry and bearers’ room. 

An electric cremator powered largely by on site generated renewable energy. 

A covered cloistered area with adjacent flower garden as the main point of egress for attendees; a crematory, mortuary, ashes store/cremulator and an external storage compound; and staffing and administration facilities with rooms for families and funeral directors. 

80+ parking spaces for crematorium visitors, with separate staff parking 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. - Credit: ECDC

Landscaping to protect and then enhance the biodiversity of the site as an important natural resource in the district in accordance with the council’s climate change strategy. 

The council is also working to establish the feasibility of use of the site for recreational activities that are compatible with the ecology that is present on the site.  

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. - Credit: ECDC

 These include: 

Access to informal walkways with dogs on leads; 

Viewing platform/small water edge deck; 

Accessible seating to enjoy surroundings and views; 

Picnic area; 

A hide for bird watching; 

Fishing. 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. 

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. - Credit: ECDC


Cambridgeshire
Council
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News
Chatteris News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Viewers react to 'brilliant' 24 Hours in Police Custody: Black Widow

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Exclusive

Postman crowned number 1 buyer of Sainsbury’s bacon sandwiches

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Dad of two killed on Fen road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Mum heartbroken after thieves steal from daughter's grave

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus