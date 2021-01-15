Gallery

Published: 10:28 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM January 15, 2021

First impressions released by East Cambridgeshire District Council of the proposed £6.5m publicly funded and publicly owned crematorium at Mepal. If all goes to plan, it could open in 2022. - Credit: ECDC

The first glimpse of what the proposed £6.5m crematorium at Mepal could look like has been provided by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Artist impressions of the revamped and re-imagined former outdoor centre offer an insight into the council’s the development proposals for the project.

In summary the council is proposing:

A 100 to 125 seat chapel with views out to the landscape setting of the site.

A small 6 to 12 seat side chapel for smaller ceremonies (including natural burials) with views out to the landscape setting of the site.

A natural burial area, using the natural landscape of the site.

A pet cemetery discretely located away from the crematorium and natural burial facility.

A modular function building to support the natural burial area.

A covered drop off and entrance lobby with an adjacent welcome/waiting area (with toilets); and a vestry and bearers’ room.

An electric cremator powered largely by on site generated renewable energy.

A covered cloistered area with adjacent flower garden as the main point of egress for attendees; a crematory, mortuary, ashes store/cremulator and an external storage compound; and staffing and administration facilities with rooms for families and funeral directors.

80+ parking spaces for crematorium visitors, with separate staff parking

Landscaping to protect and then enhance the biodiversity of the site as an important natural resource in the district in accordance with the council’s climate change strategy.

The council is also working to establish the feasibility of use of the site for recreational activities that are compatible with the ecology that is present on the site.

These include:

Access to informal walkways with dogs on leads;

Viewing platform/small water edge deck;

Accessible seating to enjoy surroundings and views;

Picnic area;

A hide for bird watching;

Fishing.

