Gallery
Artist impressions of how Mepal will be transformed into a £6.5m crematorium
- Credit: ECDC
The first glimpse of what the proposed £6.5m crematorium at Mepal could look like has been provided by East Cambridgeshire District Council.
Artist impressions of the revamped and re-imagined former outdoor centre offer an insight into the council’s the development proposals for the project.
In summary the council is proposing:
A 100 to 125 seat chapel with views out to the landscape setting of the site.
A small 6 to 12 seat side chapel for smaller ceremonies (including natural burials) with views out to the landscape setting of the site.
You may also want to watch:
A natural burial area, using the natural landscape of the site.
A pet cemetery discretely located away from the crematorium and natural burial facility.
Most Read
- 1 NHS worker breaks ribs, ankle and fractures leg in four car pile-up
- 2 Spat at police officer tests positive for Covid-19
- 3 Gin could be just the tonic needed for dilapidated farm buildings
- 4 Potamogeton Trichoides has the last word on £6.5m Mepal crematorium
- 5 Village’s community Co-op will open next month after New Year delays
- 6 Company ‘paralysed by Brexit’ forced to open warehouse in Holland
- 7 Man, 21, with 15,000 indecent images and videos plus 'paedophile manual' spared jail
- 8 Theatre group stream panto online for those who missed it due to lockdown
- 9 Council lifts time limits on free car parks during lockdown
- 10 Lorry drivers who test Covid-19 positive to isolate at hotel before completing journeys
A modular function building to support the natural burial area.
A covered drop off and entrance lobby with an adjacent welcome/waiting area (with toilets); and a vestry and bearers’ room.
An electric cremator powered largely by on site generated renewable energy.
A covered cloistered area with adjacent flower garden as the main point of egress for attendees; a crematory, mortuary, ashes store/cremulator and an external storage compound; and staffing and administration facilities with rooms for families and funeral directors.
80+ parking spaces for crematorium visitors, with separate staff parking
Landscaping to protect and then enhance the biodiversity of the site as an important natural resource in the district in accordance with the council’s climate change strategy.
The council is also working to establish the feasibility of use of the site for recreational activities that are compatible with the ecology that is present on the site.
These include:
Access to informal walkways with dogs on leads;
Viewing platform/small water edge deck;
Accessible seating to enjoy surroundings and views;
Picnic area;
A hide for bird watching;
Fishing.