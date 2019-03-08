Zero Waste Box works recycling wonders among Ely residents

A council-led initiative aimed at encouraging people to recycle non-recyclable products has proved to be successful.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), who installed a Zero Waste Box for seemingly unrecyclable items such as crisp packets and sweet wrappers at The Grange, saw over 1,100 items disposed in four weeks.

Items will then be sent to recycling firm Terracycle to safely recycle all the collected materials.

Once with Terracycle, the waste is separated into fibres and plastics whereby the fibres are recycled or composted and the plastics are extracted to be made into recycled plastic products.

Following this success, the ECDC Environmental Services team have now implemented a Zero Waste Box for coffee pods.

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of ECDC, said: "Having installed just one of these boxes in reception, the turnout has been incredible."

To find out more about recycling and waste, visit the council's website: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/content/recycling-and-waste-ecss.

To learn more on Terracycle, visit: https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/ .