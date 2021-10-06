News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Claim your free school meal now urges county council leader

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:44 PM October 6, 2021    Updated: 4:53 PM October 6, 2021
Cambridgeshire county council leader Lucy Nethsingha on free school meals

County council leader, Cllr Lucy Nethsingha (inset), is calling on those who may not have been eligible for free school meals to check after the furlough scheme and top-up to universal credit came to an end. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council/Archant

Struggling families who may be entitled to free school meals in Cambridgeshire are being urged to state their claim after two government schemes came to an end. 

County council leader, Councillor Lucy Nethsingha said the ending of the furlough scheme and top-up to universal credit is “likely to be causing some families across Cambridgeshire real anxiety. 

“We are particularly concerned that people who have never had to claim free school meals to do so if they are eligible, as it is important for children’s education that they are not hungry.” 

One in six pupils in Cambridgeshire are currently claiming free school meals, despite an increase in the number of children receiving them during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

To find out if you are eligible for free school meals, visit: https://bit.ly/30254wB.  

Anyone unsure about what support they're entitled to can contact the county council’s community hub for information or advice on 0345 045 5219 or visit: https://bit.ly/3Fo4tW7.  

Cambridgeshire County Council
Fenland News
Ely News

