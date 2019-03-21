Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four-screen cinema and restaurant complex could finally be coming to Newmarket’s town centre as Forest Heath Council commits £210,000

21 March, 2019 - 12:50
Left to right: Forest Heath Cabinet members Cllrs Andy Drummond, David Bowman, Lance Stanbury, Ruth Bowman and James Waters. Picture: SUPPLIED

Left to right: Forest Heath Cabinet members Cllrs Andy Drummond, David Bowman, Lance Stanbury, Ruth Bowman and James Waters. Picture: SUPPLIED

SUPPLIED

It may finally be time for Newmarket’s four-screen cinema to get the green light after the council committed more than £200,000 for one last business case.

An artist illustration of the Newmarket cinema project. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL/HARRIS PARTNERSHIPAn artist illustration of the Newmarket cinema project. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL/HARRIS PARTNERSHIP

Forest Heath Council “marked its commitment” to the widely-discussed topic of the town’s new cinema and restaurant complex by spending £210,000 on planning and traffic studies.

The planning application is expected to be completed in the late autumn after the traffic and parking studies have been completed.

The plans were recommended to “take a step forward” after viability reports confirmed “there is a strong local demand and interest from operators”.

Cllr James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council, said: “I am proud that this council’s track record of investing in its communities has never stopped.

The Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket is the preferred site of the new cinema complex Picture: ARCHANTThe Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket is the preferred site of the new cinema complex Picture: ARCHANT

“Newmarket deserves a cinema, but our ambitions go beyond that.

“We want a greater return for our communities and to create opportunities for businesses to not only support the health of the high street but to also help it evolve.”

Land next to the north end of The Guineas Shopping Centre is the preferred site for the three to four-screen cinema with up to three restaurants.

It would occupy council owned space currently used as surface car parking, adjacent to the multi-storey car park.

Cllr Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth, said: “I am delighted by our council’s confidence in the future of Newmarket.

“While the final decision on a multi-million pound investment will lie with the new West Suffolk Council, we are clearing the ground for the council to do what the market may not.”

The plan suggested that while the scheme “is viable”, it may require a level of financial support to build and would require the council to lead on bringing the scheme forward.

The outline case was the result of viability studies commissioned in 2017, which confirmed that there is strong local demand and that operators are interested in running a cinema.

The financial case for developing a cinema on a town centre site is more challenging, and councillors will hear that delivery would be dependent on Forest Heath District Council taking the lead.

Cllr Stanbury added: “It is clear that a cinema and food and beverage development would support this major town and safeguard its future as a retail and leisure destination.

“Local Newmarket residents have long campaigned for a cinema and I’m very pleased that this council may soon be delivering this project for the town.”

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Unearthed pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip ‘relaxing at a picnic’ with Daphne du Maurier to be sold at auction in Ely

Previously unseen snaps of the Queen and Prince Philip (pictured) relaxing with famous author Daphne du Maurier are set to go under the hammer in Ely next month. Picture: ROWLEY’S

Punch landed on stranger at reggae concert in Cambridge left victim with bleed to the brain, fractured skull and chipped teeth

Drew Pinney who punched and seriously injured a man he had never met before the night, is jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Here’s your chance to ride in a Class 37 from Norwich to Ely while raising money for charity

Here’s your chance to ride in a Class 37 from Norwich to Ely while raising money for charity. This screenshot is taken from a YouTube video titled 'Class 37 Cab Ride in 6940 at the Llangollen 1960's Gala, 24th July 2016'. Picture: YOU TUBE / PETER COOLE.

Four-screen cinema and restaurant complex could finally be coming to Newmarket’s town centre as Forest Heath Council commits £210,000

Left to right: Forest Heath Cabinet members Cllrs Andy Drummond, David Bowman, Lance Stanbury, Ruth Bowman and James Waters. Picture: SUPPLIED

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists