Cllr John Williams is in support of the grants and what they allow communities to do - Credit: Kath Sansom

Cottenham is one of twelve communities receiving part of £120,544 to execute projects in South Cambridgeshire which aim to reduce carbon emissions and get communities interested in climate change

The Zero Carbon Communities grants, awarded by South Cambridgeshire District Council, are part of a wider goal to help the district become net zero carbon by 2050.

This is the fourth round of grants since they were established in May 2019.

Over £400,000 has been given to 61 grass roots projects including campaigns and awareness-raising around reducing carbon emissions, tree planting, energy efficient heating and lighting, food production and distribution, and waste reduction.

This year, Cottenham received two grants at the maximum amount of £15,000.

The village Parish Council was awarded one grant to pay for the installation of an additional 33 solar PV roof panels and a battery system to accompany the existing 30 panels.

The second grant went to Cottenham Community Centre to pay for the installation of an additional 33 solar PV roof panels and a battery system.

Many other places in South Cambridgeshire were also awarded grants, such as £15,000 awarded to Cambridge to help fund the Net Zero Now programme, Milton Community Centre and Recreation Grounds were awarded £13,296 to pay for solar battery storage and £5,292 was awarded to Hardwick Parish Council to install two bike sheds.

Cllr Geoff Harvey, Vice Chair of South Cambridgeshire District Council’s Climate and Environment Advisory Committee, said: “This is the fourth round of Zero Carbon Community grant funding we have been able to offer across our district.

“It is incredible to see the inspirational grass roots project ideas from people with such passion.

“They all support our vision to meet our zero-carbon target together.

“The grants show community action at its finest and demonstrate how everyone can play their part in tackling the climate emergency.”

Cllr John Williams, Lead Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Our Zero Carbon Grants not only fund projects which promote a cleaner, greener and zero-carbon future for our communities, they also enable everyone to get involved and inspire others to reduce their carbon footprint.

“I’m very proud to see our communities in South Cambs take on this task with such enthusiasm.”