New principal 'thrilled' to be going back to college
The former assistant head of Cottenham Village College is returning this summer in the role of principal.
Zoe Andrews, who will start the role in September, is a familiar face, having also previously been a science teacher there.
She is joining from King James Academy, Royston, where she is deputy headteacher responsible for the secondary school.
Zoe said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Cottenham Village College – a school and community I love.
"I am excited to be working with the staff, parents and students to build on Mrs Cassady’s success, and looking forward to creating a culture in which every child can flourish.”
Hywel Jones, director of secondary education at Astrea Academy Trust, which appointed Zoe, said: “Zoe is a highly respected and experienced local leader, who is dedicated to helping her students, and staff, achieve their very best.
"Her commitment, passion and inspiring vision for Cottenham Village College stood out amongst a very strong field and I am delighted we have attracted her back."
