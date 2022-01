The majority of sewage work in the second stage of improving networks in Cottenham will be carried out under two-way traffic lights instead of closing key roads. - Credit: Google Maps

Two-way traffic lights will be in place at several roads in Cottenham as work to improve 70 metres of sewer network continues.

This is the second stage of a £200,000 investment to prolong the life of the existing sewer along the High Street and protect the local environment.

The majority of repairs this time will be carried out under two-way traffic lights instead of closing key roads.

A relining system will be used that creates a pipe within a pipe.

This process involves a specialist fibreglass liner which is inserted into the sewer, inflated by air and cured in place with ultraviolet lights.

The technology will prolong the life of the sewer. However, some sections will need to be replaced using traditional open trenches.

In November 2021, the village's High Street closed until December 10 while Anglian Water carried out the first phase of the project.

Andrew Barnes, project engineer for Anglian Water, said: “This vital work means that we can prolong the life of the sewers in Cottenham and reduce the impact to both the environment and customers.

“We’d like to thank the residents of Cottenham for their patience while we complete the next stages of this work.”

