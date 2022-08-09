A punter who placed a bet at Newmarket’s July Course on Saturday (August 6) walked away £10,000 richer after choosing a lucky dip ticket.

James Childs, from Cottenham, decided to chance his arm with a £5 placepot at the trackside having done no research whatsoever.

A placepot is where you pick a horse to be placed in the first six races of a meeting.

James said: “We are members at Newmarket and love racing.

“Usually, we do the placepot and pick our own horses but the card looked really tricky on Saturday so we bought a £5 lucky pick.”

In total, James won £10,346.50 from his £5 bet.

He said: “We knew the payout was big but didn’t realise it would be over £10,000.

“We have a grandson due in six weeks so no doubt he will be spoilt.

James Childs' winning slip that made him £10,000 richer. - Credit: Tote Betting

“We’re also celebrating a friend’s 50th at Windsor on Monday and will be looking to win the placepot again.”

A spokesperson from Tote Betting said: “Some people spend hours pouring over the form book but not this uncaped betting genius.

“He simply strode up to the Tote cashier with a fiver in his hand and asked for a lucky dip – clearly sometimes not overthinking it is the way to go!”



