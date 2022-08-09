News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Punter walks away from Newmarket £10k richer after placing lucky dip bet

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM August 9, 2022
Updated: 3:42 PM August 9, 2022
James Childs' winning slip that made him £10,000 richer.

James Childs' winning slip that made him £10,000 richer. - Credit: Tote Betting

A punter who placed a bet at Newmarket’s July Course on Saturday (August 6) walked away £10,000 richer after choosing a lucky dip ticket.  

James Childs, from Cottenham, decided to chance his arm with a £5 placepot at the trackside having done no research whatsoever. 

A placepot is where you pick a horse to be placed in the first six races of a meeting. 

James said: “We are members at Newmarket and love racing.  

“Usually, we do the placepot and pick our own horses but the card looked really tricky on Saturday so we bought a £5 lucky pick.” 

In total, James won £10,346.50 from his £5 bet. 

He said: “We knew the payout was big but didn’t realise it would be over £10,000. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after falling in city centre
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill woman
  3. 3 Woman on trial over death of Louis Thorold ‘had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s’
  1. 4 Village flat catches fire in early morning blaze
  2. 5 Ely 'buzzing' with happiness as Pride returns for 2022
  3. 6 Make-up artist shares why ‘people shouldn’t give up on their dreams’
  4. 7 Family pay tribute to 'hard worker' father killed in A14 crash
  5. 8 Teenager explains how music programme ‘transformed’ his life
  6. 9 Driver escapes injury after lorry ploughs into back of broken-down van
  7. 10 Households urged to ‘be vigilant’ after many targeted by rogue traders

“We have a grandson due in six weeks so no doubt he will be spoilt. 

James Childs' winning slip that made him £10,000 richer.

James Childs' winning slip that made him £10,000 richer. - Credit: Tote Betting

“We’re also celebrating a friend’s 50th at Windsor on Monday and will be looking to win the placepot again.” 

A spokesperson from Tote Betting said: “Some people spend hours pouring over the form book but not this uncaped betting genius. 

“He simply strode up to the Tote cashier with a fiver in his hand and asked for a lucky dip – clearly sometimes not overthinking it is the way to go!” 


Horse Racing
Cottenham News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Screen shot from  widely distributed CCTV footage of a catalytic converter theft in March. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Cambridgeshire hit by wave of catalytic converter thefts

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
kit Malthouse

Voice of the Fens

4 candidates will contest 1 vacancy on parish council

VOICE OF THE FENS

Logo Icon
Two attempted burglaries took place in Ely during August 2. This photo is for illustrative purposes only.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two attempted burglaries take place in Ely during same day

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man, 37, named as A14 death crash victim

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon