Published: 3:00 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM October 14, 2021

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched. - Credit: COTTENHAM PARISH COUNCIL

A sports pavilion in Cottenham was covered in graffiti last night.

Cottenham Parish Council said they were "disappointed to see that two boys decided to deface the pavilion at around 7.40pm.

"The incident has been reported to the police along with CCTV footage. If you have any information please contact us."

The council added that they have already spoken to Cottenham Village College who have confirmed that "the boy who wrote his name among the graffiti is a student there".

A police spokesman confirmed that the incident will be investigated by a local officer.

If anyone has information they can contact police online or via 101.

