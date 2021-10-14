News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Police investigation after village pavilion covered in graffiti

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:00 PM October 14, 2021    Updated: 3:06 PM October 14, 2021
Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched.

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched. - Credit: COTTENHAM PARISH COUNCIL

A sports pavilion in Cottenham was covered in graffiti last night.

Cottenham Parish Council said they were "disappointed to see that two boys decided to deface the pavilion at around 7.40pm.

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched.

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched. - Credit: COTTENHAM PARISH COUNCIL

"The incident has been reported to the police along with CCTV footage. If you have any information please contact us."

The council added that they have already spoken to Cottenham Village College who have confirmed that "the boy who wrote his name among the graffiti is a student there".

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched.

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched. - Credit: COTTENHAM PARISH COUNCIL

A police spokesman confirmed that the incident will be investigated by a local officer.

You may also want to watch:

If anyone has information they can contact police online or via 101.

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched.

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched. - Credit: COTTENHAM PARISH COUNCIL

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched.

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched. - Credit: COTTENHAM PARISH COUNCIL

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched.

Cottenham sports pavilion was covered in graffiti last night and a police investigation has now been launched. - Credit: COTTENHAM PARISH COUNCIL


Most Read

  1. 1 Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder
  2. 2 Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion
  3. 3 Prison escapees found with stolen £30,000 car thanks to quick-thinking neighbour
  1. 4 Man jailed for historic sexual abuse 'convinced child victims it was normal behaviour'
  2. 5 Mobile housing and community advice service launches
  3. 6 Rats are causing 'abhorrent situation' in town, admits councillor
  4. 7 Paramedics warn of 'tents in car parks' amid mental health crisis
  5. 8 Chocoholic launches Slimming World group after losing two stone
  6. 9 Woman seeks answers over £7,000 mystery into late mother's care
  7. 10 Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly star in 'a theatrical gem' at Cambridge Arts Theatre
Cambs Live
Cottenham News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Maid's Head in Wicken hit with a one-star food hygiene rating - but the team have taken drastic action to improve.

Lesson learnt after pub gets one-star food hygiene rating

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A1307 closed at junction with Fendon Road, Cambridge, following crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital.  

Cambs Live

Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Four £100,000 one-bedroom homes have gone up for sale at the Old Tannery, Forehill, Ely.

Housing

Four £100k one-bedroom homes up for sale in Ely

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road in Ely has been given the green light for its 'canopy of care'

Planning | Video

Planning permission approved for 'canopy of care' in Ely

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon