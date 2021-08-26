Two cars crash into wall and railings in Cambridgeshire high street
Published: 5:03 PM August 26, 2021
Two cars have crashed into a wall and set of railings in Cottenham this afternoon.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary's road policing unit team is currently on the scene in High Street.
They say they are dealing with a "serious collision".
Delays are also happening whilst officers deal with the scene and the recovery of the vehicles involved.
The Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "RP51 - Cottenham. Currently dealing with a serious injury collision on High St.
"Delays whilst we deal with the scene/recovery of vehicles involved."
