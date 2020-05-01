Advanced search

Video

Fireman raises £2,000 to cover cost of 700 protective face masks for staff at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

PUBLISHED: 15:16 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 01 May 2020

Crew commander Roger Pake, who is based at Cottenham fire station, raised more than £2,000 to cover the cost of 700 N95 masks for staff at the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Crew commander Roger Pake, who is based at Cottenham fire station, raised more than £2,000 to cover the cost of 700 N95 masks for staff at the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Archant

A Cottenham fireman rallied his community to raise more than £2,000 to cover the cost of 700 protective face masks for staff at the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge.

Crew commander Roger Pake, who runs his own electrician business alongside being an on-call firefighter, decided to use his contacts in the local community after seeing the hospice charity’s plea on Facebook.

“I know people that have family members looked after by the hospice, plus my wife works there so I am fully aware of the great work they do. This is why I was very keen to do something to help.”

“I knew I could use contacts from my business to source masks for the staff at the hospice, so decided to see if my Facebook friends wanted to get involved and donate some money to fund them.

“I have been truly overwhelmed by the response and the generosity of people. I had no idea that I’d receive this much support.”

Roger delivered the masks to grateful staff at the hospice last week.

Carly Love, hospice matron, said: “We are so grateful to Roger and all those who contributed to the collection and the purchase of 700 masks.

“We were truly touched by this generous donation, it really will make a difference.”

More information about the hospice and how to support it is available here.

Cottenham Fire Station, as well as other stations around the county, are looking for people to join up as on-call firefighters. Anyone interested can find out more by visiting our careers section.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Photographer captures beautiful family portraits while remaining socially distant

Cambridgeshire-based photographer Katie Farr is capturing stunning doorstep portraits while remaining at least 10 feet away. Picture: Katie Farr Photography

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Photographer captures beautiful family portraits while remaining socially distant

Cambridgeshire-based photographer Katie Farr is capturing stunning doorstep portraits while remaining at least 10 feet away. Picture: Katie Farr Photography

Latest from the Ely Standard

Couple show their support for the NHS amid lockdown by playing vintage air raid siren

Graeme (pictured) and Sarah Wigglesworth ran their air raid siren which dates back to the Second World War to show their support for the NHS. Picture: FACEBOOK/SARAH WIGGLESWORTH

Fireman raises £2,000 to cover cost of 700 protective face masks for staff at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

Crew commander Roger Pake, who is based at Cottenham fire station, raised more than £2,000 to cover the cost of 700 N95 masks for staff at the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Affordable housing ‘red herring’ claim as councillors go against officers and refuse 19 homes

Site South East Of 34 - 36 Chapel Lane Wicken, which has been refused permission for 19 homes. The applicants were Mr R Wilson, K Arrowsmith and J Magri. Picture; GOOGLE

Nine thefts in 16 days at BP service station with £780 of goods stolen - do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a series of thefts at the BP service station in Witchford Road, Ely. Picture: POLICE
Drive 24