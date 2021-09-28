News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Firefighter hailed as 'an absolute legend' retires

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:23 PM September 28, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM September 28, 2021
Matt Scruby has retired as a Cottenham firefighter

Firefighter Matt Scruby has retired from his post after 19 years of service. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A firefighter who is retiring after 19 years of service has been described as an “absolute legend”. 

Matt Scruby has spent that time at Cottenham Fire Station and has helped raise funds for different charities during his career in the fire service. 

One of those charity efforts was launching a fundraiser to provide iPads to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where close friend Danny Granger was treated for Covid-19. 

That fundraiser, in memory of Mr Granger, raised over £6,600. 

Matt Scruby with colleagues at Cottenham Fire Station

Matt Scruby with colleagues at Cottenham Fire Station after announcing his retirement. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

One former colleague described Mr Scruby as an “absolute legend. 

“He has dedicated his own time support and organising charity events, raising thousands of pounds over the years. 

“I’m proud to have worked with you and have the privilege to call you a friend.” 

Cottenham Fire Station said Mr Scruby “will be missed”, while many others wished the firefighter a happy future.

Matt Scruby with Addenbrooke's Critical Care staff

Mr Scruby (front) launched a fundraiser in memory of colleague and close friend Danny Granger for a dozen iPads to be delivered to Addenbrooke's Critical Care Unit in Cambridge where he was treated for Covid-19. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service


Mr Scruby’s fundraiser for Mr Granger, who died in February, had an initial target of £1,200 needed to purchase the tablet computers for the intensive care unit where he stayed. 

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cottenham News

