Published: 12:26 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 12:31 PM March 26, 2021

Residents at Cottenham Court Bupa Care Home have begun seeing their loved ones again as indoor family visits return following the easing of national Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Indoor visits will be managed safely in line with national government guidance and guests will be provided with PPE by the care home.

Each resident can receive one nominated visitor, who will need to complete a lateral flow test that shows negative before the visit.

Rebecca Pearson, operations director for the care home, said: “We understand how important time with loved ones is for our residents’ happiness and wellbeing, so we’re delighted to restart these visits.

101-year-old Cottenham Court Care Home resident Maria Stevenson with her son - Credit: BUPA CARE

“We know how much it means for families to hold hands, and the tremendous lift this gives everyone.

"Families are a big part of our community, so we really pleased to be carefully reintroducing these visits again.”

Visits will also be arranged in advance to manage the volume of people in the home in line with social distancing guidelines.

It comes after Cottenham Court installed a visiting pod fitted with screens to manage infection control.

Rebecca added: “We have put in place a range of visiting options in line with guidelines so that families can stay connected, whilst keeping residents safe.

Cottenham Court Care Home resident Istvan Fenyvesi - Credit: BUPA CARE

"We’ll continue with all of these, so residents can see more of their loved ones.

“Our teams have worked so hard, and I’m so proud of all our people who have been such heroes over the past year.

"They’ve shown professionalism, compassion and kindness and gone above and beyond to make residents smile.

“We know the past year has been difficult for families too, missing contact with loved ones as well as wanting us to keep them safe.

"Their support, trust and understanding has been hugely appreciated by us all.”

