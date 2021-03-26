News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Care home residents reunited with loved ones

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:26 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 12:31 PM March 26, 2021
Cottenham Court Care Home resident getting a family visit 

Cottenham Court Care Home resident getting a family visit - Credit: BUPA CARE

Residents at Cottenham Court Bupa Care Home have begun seeing their loved ones again as indoor family visits return following the easing of national Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Indoor visits will be managed safely in line with national government guidance and guests will be provided with PPE by the care home.

Each resident can receive one nominated visitor, who will need to complete a lateral flow test that shows negative before the visit. 

Rebecca Pearson, operations director for the care home, said: “We understand how important time with loved ones is for our residents’ happiness and wellbeing, so we’re delighted to restart these visits.

Maria Stevenson with her son 

101-year-old Cottenham Court Care Home resident Maria Stevenson with her son - Credit: BUPA CARE

“We know how much it means for families to hold hands, and the tremendous lift this gives everyone. 

You may also want to watch:

"Families are a big part of our community, so we really pleased to be carefully reintroducing these visits again.”

Visits will also be arranged in advance to manage the volume of people in the home in line with social distancing guidelines.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ely named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list
  2. 2 £30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown
  3. 3 Company fined £27,000 after ‘extremely harmful’ river pollution
  1. 4 Cam Metro 'a fools' folly' and we will scrap it says Labour
  2. 5 Ely has two words for Boat Race enthusiasts: Stay Away
  3. 6 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
  4. 7 Princess Anne visits waste and recycling centre
  5. 8 Man, 70, knocked to ground, punched and kicked during home break-in
  6. 9 Owner praises 'funny community effort' after comical cat rescue
  7. 10 Local residents’ tip-off helps police shutdown Class B drug factory

It comes after Cottenham Court installed a visiting pod fitted with screens to manage infection control. 

Rebecca added: “We have put in place a range of visiting options in line with guidelines so that families can stay connected, whilst keeping residents safe. 

Cottenham Court Care Home resident Istvan Fenyvesi

Cottenham Court Care Home resident Istvan Fenyvesi - Credit: BUPA CARE

"We’ll continue with all of these, so residents can see more of their loved ones.

“Our teams have worked so hard, and I’m so proud of all our people who have been such heroes over the past year. 

"They’ve shown professionalism, compassion and kindness and gone above and beyond to make residents smile.

“We know the past year has been difficult for families too, missing contact with loved ones as well as wanting us to keep them safe. 

"Their support, trust and understanding has been hugely appreciated by us all.”
 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

£500,000 cambs raid

£500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The travellers site on the outskirts of Ipswich where 83 dogs were rescued yesterday.

Dozens of stolen dogs recovered in police raid on travellers' site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
doddington vaccination centre

NHS

Vaccination centre runs out of eligible patients

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
New for old - couple in Littleport want to knock down their home and replace it with something more modern 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Here's everything that's wrong with our existing house, couple tell council

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus