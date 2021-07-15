Published: 1:18 PM July 15, 2021

A resident said she feels “so loved” by a care home who marked her 100th birthday in style.

Residents and carers came together to celebrate Annie Barker turning 100 years-old on July 7 at Cottenham Court care home, where she has lived since 2017.

To mark the day, Annie received a visit from her daughter Linda, and was surrounded by friends as she opened a congratulatory card from the Queen for reaching the landmark.

“I’m truly grateful to have celebrated my 100th birthday with my daughter by my side, I feel so blessed to share this moment with her,” Annie said.

“Over the years at Cottenham Court, I’ve felt so loved by the staff and residents here and I’d like to thank everyone for making such a fuss and helping me celebrate my special day.”

You may also want to watch:

Care home staff decorated the lounge with bunting and banners, played music and treated Annie to her favourite homemade cake.

Having grown up in Cambridge, Annie has lived in the surrounding area her whole life.

Annie Barker (left) said she felt "so loved" as Cottenham Court care home held a party to mark her 100th birthday. - Credit: Bupa Care Homes

She left school aged 13 years-old and began her first babysitting local children, earning ‘five bob’ a week.

The centurion, married to husband Charlie for 33 years until his death in 1975, then went on to bring up her two children.

Annie is also a grandmother of five and a great-grandmother of seven and spent her spare time with the Royal Voluntary Service and the Women’s Institute.

Having also offered refreshments at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Annie received a medal for her loyal service in recognition of her dedication to charity work.

Decorations were on show at Cottenham Court care home to mark Annie Barker's 100th birthday. - Credit: Bupa Care Homes

When asked if she had any advice for the youth of today, Annie said: “Try to be careful with your money to live a comfortable life.

“Always save for things and never have them on tick. You always appreciate things more when you have saved for them.”

Nomvelo Nyathi, home manager at Cottenham Court, said: “We’re extremely pleased to have helped Annie celebrate her 100th birthday here at Cottenham Court.

“It was amazing to see the smile on her face celebrating with her daughter and fellow residents.”

Cottenham Court care home welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care, including those living with Parkinson’s disease.