Published: 6:01 PM March 16, 2021

Colleagues across Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service joined family and friends to say goodbye to on-call Cottenham firefighter Danny Granger. - Credit: SBD PHOTOGRAPHY

Colleagues across Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service joined family and friends to say goodbye to an on-call firefighter from Cottenham who "dedicated 22 years to helping others and protecting his local community".

Danny Granger’s final journey began at Cottenham Fire Station when the bells went down.

Firefighters and officers then formed a guard of honour as the hearse pulled away from the station.

The crew then joined the procession in two fire engines. The cortege drove to Cambridge Fire Station where firefighters stood to attention outside.

The cars briefly stopped to allow a floral tribute to be added to the hearse, spelling 'CFRS'.

The procession then passed by Sawston Fire Station where Sawston and Linton crews lined up outside the station to pay their last respects.

From Sawston, the procession continued to Great Chesterford Crematorium where Danny’s colleagues from Cottenham Fire Station carried his coffin passed a final guard of honour and into the chapel of rest.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “Today was a fitting tribute for a much loved, larger than life, and well-respected colleague who had dedicated 22 years of his life to helping others and protecting his local community.

“It was an incredibly difficult day for many in the service today, particularly Danny’s colleagues at Cottenham Fire Station.

"But he would have been incredibly proud of them, as I am, for the part they played, and for the support they, and others in our service, have given Danny’s family, who are still very much in our thoughts.”

Donations were collected for The Fire Fighters Charity. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so in Danny’s name through the charity’s website.

