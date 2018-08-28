Advanced search

Manhunt for suspected thieves wanted in connection with Cottenham burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:29 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 25 January 2019

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Cottenham. Picture: CAMBS COPS

CAMBS COPS

Police are on the hunt for three men wanted in connection with a burglary at a home in Cottenham.

A CCTV image has been released of one of the men wanted in connection with the incident which took place on Lambs Lane on Saturday, January 19.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “There are believed to have been three burglars involved and a black Audi Q5 was used in the incident.

“Among the items taken was a safe and some jewellery.”

Anyone who thinks they may know who the man pictured should call the police on 101 quoting 35/4531/19.

