Manhunt for suspected thieves wanted in connection with Cottenham burglary
PUBLISHED: 12:29 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 25 January 2019
CAMBS COPS
Police are on the hunt for three men wanted in connection with a burglary at a home in Cottenham.
A CCTV image has been released of one of the men wanted in connection with the incident which took place on Lambs Lane on Saturday, January 19.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “There are believed to have been three burglars involved and a black Audi Q5 was used in the incident.
“Among the items taken was a safe and some jewellery.”
Anyone who thinks they may know who the man pictured should call the police on 101 quoting 35/4531/19.