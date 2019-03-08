Man in custody after crashing Vauxhall Corsa car through side of Cambridgeshire home before failing roadside breath test
PUBLISHED: 11:44 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 12 November 2019
A man remains in custody after crashing a car through the side of a Cambridgeshire home.
The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash which is thought to have taken place early this morning (November 12).
The car, a black Vauxhall Corsa, was photographed wedged in the side of a bungalow in Northfields Avenue, Cambridge.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A 32-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of drink driving.
The scene at Northfields Avenue in Cambridge after a man crashed a Vauxhall Corsa through the side of a home. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops
"He crashed his Vauxhall Corsa into the side of a bungalow in Northfields Avenue, Cambridge.
"Thankfully no one was hurt.
"Know a drink driver? Please call 0800 032 0845. You could save a life."
