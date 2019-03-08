Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver's injuries not thought to be life threatening

A Vauxhall Corsa left the A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border, crashing onto the A14 and forcing road closures for some hours.

The accident happened last night after the car crashed through the safety barrier of a bridge and came to land on the busy A14.

The driver was taken to hospital and police were forced to close the A14 from junction 39 at Chippenham and partially close the A11 whilst repairs to the bridge were carried out.

Three crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said last night that the car had fallen approximately 15m from the A11 above onto the A14.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "One person was trapped inside the car and crews were working with paramedics using stabilisation and hydraulic cutting equipment to free them from the vehicle."

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7.02pm with reports of a collision on the A14 at Chippenham.

"A green Vauxhall Corsa left the bridge of the A11 over the A14 at the Waterhall Interchange and came to land on the A14.

"One person is being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening."

