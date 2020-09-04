Community interest company to archive ‘authentic memories’ of Covid-19 life

Heritage For All CIC based in Soham hopes to archive the life of others during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A Cambridgeshire community interest company hopes to archive the life of others via video during the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Heritage For All CIC based in Soham has launched the nationwide ‘MyCovid19Story’ campaign and was set up to store the Covid-19 life forever.

Members of the public, from not just Cambridgeshire but all over the country, are being urged to upload authentic videos of their life during the outbreak.

Project leader Frank Crosby is hoping the memories compiled will provide stories for future generations and historians to look back on.

He said: “The archive is being created to ensure people’s voices from the lockdown are preserved for future generations.

“We feel passionately that the lives of all sorts of people should be documented now so historians can understand how they were impacted by the health threats and confinement during lockdown.

“The people who have taken part already have provided some varied stories, ranging from people living alone to those seeing their businesses impacted by the lockdown.

“We want to hear about home-schooling, being furloughed, working from home, and about having the virus itself.

“Being based in Cambridgeshire, we would welcome submissions from local people so we can document this dramatic era in modern life.

“Speaking in their own words, it resonates far more than the official versions of the past few months.

“By gathering more, we can ensure their voices are heard to share their experiences for future generations.”

People can add their story to the UK MyCovid19Story archive, which will become a collection of oral histories that captures people’s memories.

The Facebook group features a simple upload tool, which allows users to save pre-recorded videos for the archive.

The team behind Heritage For All CIC have extensive experience in preserving history.

The organisation was set up by former archaeologist Frank Crosby who has worked with national and local museums and archives across the UK.

Frank is also co-founder and director of Tricolor Ltd, which has delivered regeneration initiatives and National Lottery Heritage Fund projects for more than 100 clients over the last decade.

Anyone wanting to help only has to film a short video on a smartphone, tablet or webcam then upload it to the MyCovid19Story Facebook group or transfer it to: heritageforallCIC@gmail.com

For more information, visit: www.heritageforall.org.uk or: www.facebook.com/groups/mycovid19