Organising phone calls to anyone feeling lonely and signposting access to food and medicines are among the aims of a support hub that is being set up to help elderly residents across East Cambridgeshire.

It comes as East Cambridgeshire District Council appeals to find residents who are willing to join a support network for those who need help.

The council is asking people to sign up to its scheme and says it will map out the support available in towns and villages across the district.

The coordination hub, staffed by council workers, will then manage requests for assistance to ensure the most vulnerable members of the community can access help as soon as they need it.

Volunteers and support groups who come forward will be linked with over 70s and others identified as vulnerable, to assist the most at-risk groups during the outbreak.

The hub will also focus on signposting access to food, medicines and other supplies, as well as organising friendly phone calls to anyone feeling lonely.

The council will also liaise with other voluntary and community partner organisations to ensure other needs, including health and social care, are met as quickly as possible.

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “It is important that these efforts are coordinated so we can be certain that those who are vulnerable and most impacted have support as and when they need it.

“I’d urge anyone who can help, to reach out and get in touch so we can all get through this together.”

“These unprecedented and worrying times mean we all need to pull together to help those in need.

“We know that there will be many individuals and families in need of help because of self-isolation, plus others who will have time and support to give.

“Working together in a collective effort is crucial in the coming weeks.

“We will ensure that targeted support is available for those at higher risk in the challenging time we currently face.”

To register as a group or volunteer visit the COVID-19 corodination hub webpage.

Anyone who needs help can contact the co-ordination hub by emailing covid19@eastcambs.gov.uk or calling 01353 665555.

The call centre is open between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.