Coronavirus deaths reflect major differences ranging from none to 40 per cent of all deaths in a three month period

PUBLISHED: 14:02 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 23 June 2020

Stark variations in the numbers dying from coronavirus are reflected in the latest figures. In some East Cambs villages there have been no reported deaths from Covid-19 but in others the death rate as being nearly 40 per cent of all recorded deaths.

Figures for death rates from coronavirus show some villages in East Cambridgeshire with high levels of fatalities whilst other villages are yet to record a single death during the pandemic.

Worst hit has been the Swaffhams and Bottisham where 18 died from coronavirus – nearly 40 per cent of all deaths during the three months to June 6.

They are closely followed by Little Downham and Sutton which has recorded seven deaths from coronavirus – 27 per cent of all deaths throughout the same period.

But in Cottenham, for example, out of 18 deaths throughout the period not one has been attributed to Covid-19.

The same is true of Lakenheath where eight people died in the three months period but not one was because of coronavirus.

Similarly, in Isleham, Fordham and Chippenham there has not been a single death recorded from coronavirus.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show huge differences across East Cambridgeshire in coronavirus deaths since March 1.

The numbers, which reflect all deaths between March 1 and May 31 registered up to June 6, have been broken down into neighbourhoods of around 7,000 people called MSOAs.

Sarah Caul, from the ONS, said: “General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but Covid-19 appears to be increasing this effect.”

Elu South has reported two deaths but int Ely North there have been six recorded deaths from coronavirus.

In Littleport there have been three deaths due to coronavirus out of 25 deaths during this period and in Soham four deaths from 37 were because of coronavirus.

In Haddenham, Stretham and Witchford the ONS recorded two deaths, 10 per cent of the total number for this period.

This data from the ONS record all deaths between March 1 and May 31 registered up to June 6.

It includes all deaths which had Covid-19 mentioned anywhere on the death certificate.

The ONS said the information used to produce these statistics is based on details collected when certified deaths are registered with the local registration office, but there are likely to be some deaths involving Covid-19 that occurred in the period which were registered after June 6.

