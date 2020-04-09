Advanced search

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Council lifts time limits on its free car parks in Ely ‘to support the changing needs of residents’

PUBLISHED: 11:37 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 09 April 2020

East Cambs Council has lifted parking restrictions in its free car parks in Ely in respone to the coronavirus pandemic.

East Cambs Council has lifted parking restrictions in its free car parks in Ely in respone to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Time restrictions on using free car parks in Ely have been lifted during the coronavirus outbreak.

East Cambridgeshire District Council says it will not enforce time restrictions whilst the health crisis lasts.

Long stay car parks affected are: Fisherman’s, Newnham Street, Ship Lane, Forehill (lower section) and Barton Road as well as the short stay car parks in St Mary’s Street, Newnham Street, The Grange and Forehill (upper section).

Council leader Anna Bailey says the move is to “support the changing needs of residents, key workers and community volunteers during the current crisis.

“Time restrictions within the district’s free car parks are not being enforced and no fixed penalties are being issued”.

She said: “We are in unprecedented times and as a district, it is important that we do whatever we can to help.

“Taking the decision to remove enforcement action in our car parks allows those doing essential trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and places of work to continue without the worry of time restrictions and enforcement.

“It also means local residents do not have to leave their homes to move their car.”

