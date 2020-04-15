Advanced search

Jail for man who claimed he had coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at shop workers

PUBLISHED: 17:26 15 April 2020

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

A man who claimed he had coronavirus before assaulting three shop workers and spitting in the face of a store manager in Burwell has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Officers were called to the Co-Op in North Street on Sunday morning with reports Benjamin Seaton was being violent towards staff.

The 30-year-old was arrested at the scene for the offences and claimed he had coronavirus.

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday he pleaded guilty to ten charges including six counts of assault by beating, theft, breaching a restraining order and two counts of damaging property.

Sgt Mark Rabel said: “This was a nasty incident that was frightfully upsetting for members of the public going about their daily business and for the shop staff who were doing their bit in supporting the local community.”

Seaton was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

Most Read

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Jail for man who claimed he had coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at shop workers

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Fenland response hub open six days a week - in two weeks it has handled 1,000 calls

1,000 calls in a fortnight to Fenland Council coronavirus advice hub. The number is 01354 654321, open Monday to Saturday.

Fire service helps with elderly woman’s ‘exploding’ light bulbs after housing association refuses emergency call out

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs District Council, stepped in to help elderly woman after she became terrified when two light bulbs exploded. Picture; ARCHANT .

Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

COLUMN: ‘South East Cambridgeshire has risen to the challenge’ of coronavirus

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has self-isolated after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: LUCY FRAZER
Drive 24