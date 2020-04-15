Jail for man who claimed he had coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at shop workers

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A man who claimed he had coronavirus before assaulting three shop workers and spitting in the face of a store manager in Burwell has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Officers were called to the Co-Op in North Street on Sunday morning with reports Benjamin Seaton was being violent towards staff.

The 30-year-old was arrested at the scene for the offences and claimed he had coronavirus.

At Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday he pleaded guilty to ten charges including six counts of assault by beating, theft, breaching a restraining order and two counts of damaging property.

Sgt Mark Rabel said: “This was a nasty incident that was frightfully upsetting for members of the public going about their daily business and for the shop staff who were doing their bit in supporting the local community.”

Seaton was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison.