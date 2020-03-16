Advanced search

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

PUBLISHED: 10:15 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 16 March 2020

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Archant

Public Health England provided their last update yesterday morning (Sunday), as the total UK deaths reached 35.

The total number of UK cases of COVID-19 had been recorded as 1,391 with the daily confirmed cases reaching 330.

It comes as Downing Street confirmed that from today, the government will hold daily televised press conferences with updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson or a senior minister will host the briefings to ensure the public remains informed on how to protect themselves and each other.

Meanwhile, more companies are advising staff to work from home, holidays are being cancelled and more event organisers are choosing to cancel or postpone festivals or other large gatherings.

- Have your plans been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.

To get the latest coronavirus updates in Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Read trusted COVID-19 news in our Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Rest of Cambridge Science Festival is cancelled

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

Cambridge Corn Exchange says the show will go on: Keep Calm, Keep Clean and Carry on

Riverdance
Drive 24