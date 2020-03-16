Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Public Health England provided their last update yesterday morning (Sunday), as the total UK deaths reached 35.

The total number of UK cases of COVID-19 had been recorded as 1,391 with the daily confirmed cases reaching 330.

It comes as Downing Street confirmed that from today, the government will hold daily televised press conferences with updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson or a senior minister will host the briefings to ensure the public remains informed on how to protect themselves and each other.

Meanwhile, more companies are advising staff to work from home, holidays are being cancelled and more event organisers are choosing to cancel or postpone festivals or other large gatherings.

