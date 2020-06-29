LETTER: ‘Little or no PPE for the care home staff or residents’

"Matt Hancock on TV a few weeks ago told us that 'right from the start we threw protection around vulnerable care home residents'," says Ely Standard reader Ray Crick. "They did not! There was little or no PPE for the the staff or residents."

Lack of care home PPE

Matt Hancock on TV a few weeks ago told us that, ‘right from the start we threw protection around vulnerable care home residents’.

They did not! There was little or no PPE for the the staff or residents.

To free-up hospital beds elderly patients, untested for Covid 19, were sent to care homes.

The anxiety on the faces of care home staff was clear to see.

Many residents have been lost to the virus, some of whom would have been long term residents.

On the question of PPE, British manufacturers of this were rejected because government sources had concerns about it’s quality and safety.

Those same government sources know where to purchase a quality coat or suit, and that would be here in the UK.

I think the government were hanging on for a cheaper package from abroad

When Margaret Thatcher was prime minister NHS patients were allocated cheaper alternative medicines.

It’s what the Torys do, peoples health is secondary to finance.

Ever the showman our prime minister says he is proud of how his government has handled this pandemic.

I think in the final analysis of how it was handled it will not sit comfortably at our Conservative government’s table.

RAY CRICK, Ely