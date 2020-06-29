Advanced search

LETTER: ‘Little or no PPE for the care home staff or residents’

PUBLISHED: 16:39 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 29 June 2020

Ray Crick

"Matt Hancock on TV a few weeks ago told us that ‘right from the start we threw protection around vulnerable care home residents’," says Ely Standard reader Ray Crick. "They did not! There was little or no PPE for the the staff or residents." Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Archant

Lack of care home PPE

Matt Hancock on TV a few weeks ago told us that, ‘right from the start we threw protection around vulnerable care home residents’.

They did not! There was little or no PPE for the the staff or residents.

To free-up hospital beds elderly patients, untested for Covid 19, were sent to care homes.

The anxiety on the faces of care home staff was clear to see.

Many residents have been lost to the virus, some of whom would have been long term residents.

On the question of PPE, British manufacturers of this were rejected because government sources had concerns about it’s quality and safety.

Those same government sources know where to purchase a quality coat or suit, and that would be here in the UK.

I think the government were hanging on for a cheaper package from abroad

When Margaret Thatcher was prime minister NHS patients were allocated cheaper alternative medicines.

It’s what the Torys do, peoples health is secondary to finance.

Ever the showman our prime minister says he is proud of how his government has handled this pandemic.

I think in the final analysis of how it was handled it will not sit comfortably at our Conservative government’s table.

RAY CRICK, Ely

Most Read

Fen photographer shares stunning photos of peregrine falcons at Ely Cathedral

Several peregrine falcons have made Ely Cathedral their home and Fen photographer Martyn Jolley posted these stunning photos on the Nature of the Fens Facebook page. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Watch as more than 200 ‘rocks of love’ are laid in support of Black Lives Matter

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

Speeding driver clocked at 100mph on B1050 near Earith during lockdown

Speeding driver clocked at 100mph on B1050 near Earith during lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: ‘Independent businesses need your support as the world begins to embrace the new normal’

The cupboard was bare

Martial arts instructor hopes to bring fun back to Ely amid coronavirus pandemic by reopening dojo

Rick Pridmore, head instructor at the Ely Ninjutsu Dojo, hopes to bring fun to the community as he prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/RICK PRIDMORE

