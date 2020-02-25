Breaking

'Small number' of Ely College students taken ill after returning from week-long skiing trip to northern Italy told to stay home for two weeks

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE Archant

Extra health precautions were put in place tonight at Ely College after some of the students returning from a skiing trip to northern Italy became ill.

The students returned from the week-long £930 a head trip to Passo Tonale, the mountainous pass linking the regions of Trentino and Lombardy. The students arrived back in Ely three days ago- some hours later than scheduled because of a delay on a ferry crossing back to the UK.

"We are aware of a small number of students who have been unwell since returning from the ski trip to Italy that took place over February half term," said principal Richard Spencer in a letter to parents.

"We are liaising closely with the families, all of whom have taken health advice from NHS 111, and have been asked to remain in their homes for two weeks as a precautionary measure following today's revised guidance from the Government."

He explained that as of today, the advice from the Government linked to Novel Coronavirus has changed and includes guidance for people that have travelled to and from certain parts of Italy.

Mr Spencer said: "While there is still no cause for alarm, we are taking all necessary precautions as outlined in the latest guidance.

"We have spoken to Public Health England and confirmed that there is no need for the school to close and that all children should continue to attend school as normal."

Mr Spencer told parents: "If your child was on the ski trip and is showing symptoms such as a fever, cough and breathing difficulties, please follow the advice to stay indoors at home and avoid contact with other people immediately and call NHS111.

"If your child was on the ski trip and has no symptoms then you do not need to follow this guidance, and you should continue to attend school as you normally would," he said,

"Should this situation change, we will alert you as soon as possible."

The annual trip by the college included return travel by coach, ferry crossing, two drivers and use of coach on a daily basis while abroad.

Parents were advised ahead of the trip: "This is a great opportunity for students to try a new activity, or continue their progress within the sport, while at the same time learning a variety of key life skills."