Advanced search

Breaking

'Small number' of Ely College students taken ill after returning from week-long skiing trip to northern Italy told to stay home for two weeks

PUBLISHED: 19:53 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:39 25 February 2020

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

Archant

Extra health precautions were put in place tonight at Ely College after some of the students returning from a skiing trip to northern Italy became ill.

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGEIt was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

The students returned from the week-long £930 a head trip to Passo Tonale, the mountainous pass linking the regions of Trentino and Lombardy. The students arrived back in Ely three days ago- some hours later than scheduled because of a delay on a ferry crossing back to the UK.

"We are aware of a small number of students who have been unwell since returning from the ski trip to Italy that took place over February half term," said principal Richard Spencer in a letter to parents.

"We are liaising closely with the families, all of whom have taken health advice from NHS 111, and have been asked to remain in their homes for two weeks as a precautionary measure following today's revised guidance from the Government."

He explained that as of today, the advice from the Government linked to Novel Coronavirus has changed and includes guidance for people that have travelled to and from certain parts of Italy.

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

Mr Spencer said: "While there is still no cause for alarm, we are taking all necessary precautions as outlined in the latest guidance.

"We have spoken to Public Health England and confirmed that there is no need for the school to close and that all children should continue to attend school as normal."

Mr Spencer told parents: "If your child was on the ski trip and is showing symptoms such as a fever, cough and breathing difficulties, please follow the advice to stay indoors at home and avoid contact with other people immediately and call NHS111.

"If your child was on the ski trip and has no symptoms then you do not need to follow this guidance, and you should continue to attend school as you normally would," he said,

"Should this situation change, we will alert you as soon as possible."

The annual trip by the college included return travel by coach, ferry crossing, two drivers and use of coach on a daily basis while abroad.

Parents were advised ahead of the trip: "This is a great opportunity for students to try a new activity, or continue their progress within the sport, while at the same time learning a variety of key life skills."

Most Read

‘Small number’ of Ely College students taken ill after returning from week-long skiing trip to northern Italy told to stay home for two weeks

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Most Read

‘Small number’ of Ely College students taken ill after returning from week-long skiing trip to northern Italy told to stay home for two weeks

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Small number’ of Ely College students taken ill after returning from week-long skiing trip to northern Italy told to stay home for two weeks

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

Soham Town Rangers slapped with FA suspensions after placing football bets

Soham Town Rangers have been hit with FA suspensions in relation to football bets. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Photographer launches charity that offers terminally ill children the chance to appear in their own fantasy worlds

Cambridgeshire-based charity offers terminally ill children the chance to take part in fantasy photoshoots.

HORSE RACING: Nearly three hundred riders take centre stage for Isleham Horse Trials

Nearly three hundred riders will take centre stage at the Isleham Horse Trials. Picture: ROB MORRIS
Drive 24