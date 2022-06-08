Ross Taylor (pictured) wants a premises license for festivals at Unit 1 Mount Pleasant Farm 68 Main Street, Pymoor 9site plan above) - Credit: Archant

Farmer, businessman, crisp and logistics entrepreneur Ross Taylor could shortly add ‘festival impresario’ to his CV.

He’s submitted an application to use part of Mount Pleasant Farm at Pymoor near Ely for festivals and outdoor events.

Mr Taylor, who also runs Corkers Crisps, has applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for a licence and says some events could extend to 24 hours.

"The application does also request on up to 12 occasions (to be agreed with the local authority at least 16 weeks in advance) extension to the hours to be available for up to 24 hours,” says his application.

“The attraction of additional flexible hours could be used when securing appropriate events.

“This would give the venue the advantage of holding specific events for example, bespoke events, seasonal events and others, whilst growing their portfolio in the area.”

Mr Taylor says in his application: “The nature of hospitality has changed enormously following the pandemic with demand for outside events ever increasing in popularity.”

He says he is looking to promote the area, offer top class events / festivals whilst working with the authorities in order to achieve “a successful venue, attracting businesses and individuals into the area”.

He has employed an industry expert, Jane Gilliead, to get the application through the council.

Jane runs a company specialising in obtaining premises licences for festivals.

“In this day and age getting the relevant licence to trade is only the start of a long process,” she says in promotional material for her business.

“I pride myself in establishing the licensing needs of the individual, working with the authorities, gaining the grant of the premise permission required.

“Following successful grant of the permission and the introduction of GDPR Law coming into action, I can offer that further advice to protect the licence.”

She adds: “ Most businesses are unaware of the steps they must implement in order to protect their Premise Licence.

“After working both sides of the table from helping companies obtain the licences they need to helping people gain back their licences when breaches have been notified, I have established a reputation as an expert in these fields.”

The application says it will follow all regulations included an age related policy required by the Licensing Act 2003 shall make reference to the 'Challenge 25' policy, and that all members of staff shall be trained regarding the sale of alcohol under this policy.

All written records of the training will be maintained and be made available for inspection by the police or an authorised officer.

And a refusal/ due diligence book will be maintained to record any refusal to sell alcohol and kept on site, this will be made available for inspection by the police or an authorised officer.















