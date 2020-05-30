Advanced search

Mayor James Palmer accused of ‘cooking the books’ and misleading the public over cost savings of moving HQ from Alconbury to Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:05 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 30 May 2020

Mayor James Palmer has come under fire over the likely savings he expects by moving the headquarters of the combined authority to Ely from Alconbury. Picture; SUBMITTED

Mayor James Palmer has come under fire over the likely savings he expects by moving the headquarters of the combined authority to Ely from Alconbury. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

Mayor James Palmer was accused of ‘cooking the books’ over the alleged savings to the combined authority over their move from Alconbury to Ely.

Cllr Ed Murphy (Peterborough) told the authority’s overview and scrutiny committee on Friday: “Mayor Palmer is ‘cooking the books’ and misleading the public into costs savings that are simply not there”.

The comment arose following a decision taken by Mayor Palmer in April to move the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) from Alconbury Ely.

At that time Mayor Palmer said: “We’ve been contacted by an interested party who want to take over the offices we rent at Alconbury where the transport links are dreadful. If we move to Ely as I’m proposing, then CAPCA will end up saving £922,000.”

It is this ‘savings’ figure of £922,000 that members of the overview and scrutiny committee were concerned about at today’s (May 29) meeting.

Cllr Anne Hay (Conservative, Fenland District Council) added: “I think it’s very important that we ask the CAPCA board at their meeting next week [June 3] to explain to this committee exactly what the saving is going to be, because it certainly isn’t £922,000 as Mayor Palmer claims.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Marcus Gehring (LibDem, Cambridge City Council) added: “I think this whole matter is an absolute disgrace – Why, for example, are we being asked to pay an entire year’s rent as part of our negotiated settlement at Alconbury, just so we can move?

“The cost of the lease surrender alone amounts to £151,000 – that’s an ‘exit fee’ which must be deducted from Mayor Palmer’s ridiculous ‘savings’ figures. That brings it down to £771,000.

“Then there’s the cost moving from Alconbury to Ely – that too must be deducted. And what about the new costs of where the CAPCA office will be. Nobody has mentioned those. Are we renting? If so, how much will the annual rent be? That must also be deducted.

“If we’re buying a building, then how much are we paying for that building? That too must be deducted from these so-called savings figures.”

Cllr Hay said: “I think it a bit disingenuous of Mayor Palmer to put such figures before this committee and his pronouncements of £922,000 savings are grossly misleading.”

Members unanimously voted to raise the question of the ‘savings’ figures at the CAPCA Board meeting on June 3.

Mayor Palmer says no new location has been confirmed although the former offices of the Citizens Advice Bureau in Ely is hot favourite.

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in 'biggest litter in history'

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Man who died in HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach is named

Nigel Goodwin died in a serious collision earlier this month between two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach. Image: Supplied

Cambridgeshire education chief tell parents 'it's your decision' on whether to send your children back to school on Monday

Education chief Jonathan Lewis (left) has offered an assessment of the return to schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture; CCC/PA

Mayor James Palmer accused of 'cooking the books' and misleading the public over cost savings of moving HQ from Alconbury to Ely

Mayor James Palmer has come under fire over the likely savings he expects by moving the headquarters of the combined authority to Ely from Alconbury. Picture; SUBMITTED

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

Police say motorist guilty of 'worst case of driving I have seen from a drink driver'

Drink driver arrested in Clarkson Avenue Wisbech, had his MPV towed away by police. Picture; FEN COPS

BBC examine claims that Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence breached lockdown guidelines

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence. Picture; TWITTER
