Cookbook by Ely man to inspire with tantalising recipes from around the world

PUBLISHED: 15:09 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 08 March 2019

Recipes from around the world by Ely resident to tempt tastebuds. David Wilshin has released his new book. Picture: AUSTIN MACAULEY PUBLISHERS

A cookbook with weekly, seasonally-inspired recipes from around the world has been published by an Ely man.

David Wilshin’s book ‘52 A year of recipes to share with family and friends’ guides the reader through the yearly food calendar with a variety of dishes.

Each recipe is accompanied by sumptuous photographs and simple, clear instructions.

Recipes in the book, which is currently on sale in Toppings Bookshop in Ely, range from fish, chicken, cheese and even rose petal jam.

In one five star review, a reader wrote: “This is a great new recipe book to inspire you to try new ideas with familiar ingredients, to seek out previously untried ingredients and to try out unexpected flavour combinations”.

David has had years of experience in the food industry in the UK and around the world having been a chef in Spain and the Caribbean.

He has also been general manager of the Cambridge Cheese Company since 2002, sourcing and selling fine, artisan foods from around the globe.

David lives in Ely with his wife, two daughters, Jack Russell terrier and chickens.

The book is available in paperback for £20.99 from Austinmacauley.com and Amazon and is on Kindle for £3.50.

For more information visit https://www.austinmacauley.com/book/52-year-recipes-sharefamily-and-friends

