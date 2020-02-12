Advanced search

12 February, 2020 - 17:18
Consultation launched on Cambridgeshire’s new ‘world-class’ public transport system CAM. Picture: CAPCA

Archant

A "world-class" public transport system that would connect people in Cambridgeshire is seeking the public's opinion on station locations and designs.

The smart metro-style network called CAM is designed to "transform connectivity and make a greener, joined-up future a reality".

There will be six public exhibitions where members of the CAM project team will be on hand to take questions.

Through the consultation, the Mayoral Combined Authority is seeking the public's feedback on the need for CAM.

This will include benefits, views on the city tunnel section, including route alignment options, station locations and portal placing, and station design.

The consultation runs from February 13 2020 to March 26 2020.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, James Palmer, said: "It's a world-class public transport system for Cambridgeshire and I hope many of its future passengers will meet the CAM project team.

"The public voice must guide any public service, and I urge people to get involved in the consultation, through attending events, or feeding in online.

"CAM is a beacon of smart, clean autonomous public transportation and will be the future for ourselves and our children, so we all need to have our say and help get it right".

The CAM network is aimed to connect rural communities with the centre of Cambridge and create employment hubs on the city fringe.

"CAM reinvents global public transportation, it tackles an age-old transport problem with a mass transit system that will transform the day-to-day lives of people across Cambridgeshire with fast and reliable travel, designed to sustain social activity and economic growth long-term. By reducing reliance on private cars, CAM will cut congestion and tackle air quality, improving our environment for generations to come," said Mayor Palmer.

Feedback from the mayor's public consultation will inform work on the next stage of CAM planning to be published later in the year.

View CAM materials online at www.cam.consultationonline.co.uk

Feedback can also be given via email at cam@consultation-online.co.uk or contact the project team on freephone at 01223 608001 from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

