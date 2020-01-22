Advanced search

Family construction firm raises more than £2,000 for EACH

22 January, 2020 - 19:00
Fundraising support for EACH charity partnership thanks to Mead Plant & Grab. Picture: Kelly Morel

A family construction business handed over a cheque for more than £2,000 after a two-year charity partnership with East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Mead Plant & Grab, based in Swaffham Prior, raised the money through staff fundraising activities and the public paying to name their diggers.

Collections also took place at sponsors Cambridge United FC.

Phil Mead, plant hire manager, said: "As a local family business it's incredibly important for us to support local charities and EACH is extremely deserving.

"They do such important work that has supported people very close to us. We will be announcing our next charity partner in February."

Emily Rose, EACH corporate fundraising assistant, said: "It's thanks to our loyal local supporters, like the Mead family, that we are able to continue this vital work offering families a lifeline."

