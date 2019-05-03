Conservatives cling on in East Cambridgeshire after Liberal Democrat surge

Conservatives cling on in East Cambridgeshire after Liberal Democrat surge. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Archant

It was a tightly-fought battle for East Cambridgeshire District Council to remain under Conservatives rule after a surge in votes for the Liberal Democrats saw the Tories lose 20 seats.

Celebrations as the Conservatives remain in control of @EastCambs. Cllr Anna Bailey says she is delighted and focused to now deliver what is set out in their manifesto #LocalElections2019 pic.twitter.com/VqSsrG3aAB — Ely Standard (@elystandard) May 3, 2019

Early on into the results the Lib Dems stormed ahead, but it was the Conservatives who eventually claimed the most seats with 15 - only just two ahead of the Lib Dems at 13.

It meant that long-standing Tory councillors lost their seats in various wards.

Deputy Leader of the Conservative party Cllr Anna Bailey, who was re-elected in the Downham ward, blamed issues nationally for the group taking a blow in the area.

Speaking to the Ely Standard she said: “I am extremely sad and disappointed to have lost some hardworking councillors.

“There is no doubt that what is happening nationally has caused this and we have suffered because of it.

“It was clear on the doorsteps that national issues were the main concerns for people.

“However, I am pleased that we have retained control.

“We have set out a very clear manifesto and are united as a group to make sure we deliver it.

“We have projects across the district from the last four years that we will continue to focus on and move forward with.”

Turnout was highest in the Bottisham Ward, with 43 per cent of people coming out to vote.

The Liberal Democrats took a significant lead there with Charlotte Bourne claiming 900 votes and John Trapp, 838 ahead of the Conservatives Matthew Shuter with 648.

The Lib Dems gained both seats in Ely North – one of the wards affected by this years boundary changes.

It meant Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse lost his seat after several years on the council.

Other results followed in a similar vain as Tory councillors Mike Bradley, Richard Hobbs, Carol Sennitt and Mark Goldsack all lost their seats.

Turnout was highest in the Bottisham Ward, with 43 per cent of people hitting the polling station yesterday.

The Liberal Democrats stormed to a significant lead in that ward with Charlotte Bourne claiming 900 votes and John Trapp, 838 ahead of the Conservatives Matthew Shuter with 648.

The ward with the lowest turnout was Littleport, with 22 per cent.

Here it was a clear win for Christine Ambrose Smith, with 790 votes.

Another two seats in Littleport went to David Ambrose Smith, with 754 votes, and Jo Webber with 782.

Lorna Dupre, leader of the Liberal Democrats was jubilant with her members, as she said the results reflected that they were here to stay.

“We are back and not going anywhere,” she said.

“We will continue to hold the Conservative administration to account and challenge them; which we can do much more now we have a larger group.

“I am delighted to have come from just three councillors to this – it is a huge achievement and I am incredibly proud of all the hardwork my team have put in.

“We have so many ideas for the district.”

Youngest councillor for the district, 23-year-old Lib Dem Matthew Downey was elected for Ely East.

He said: “I am shocked but elated.

“I am really looking forward to bringing youth and vibrancy to the council.

“I was quite fed up with the world and wanted to do something to change the way things were run – so here I am now.”

In the end it was Burwell that took the Conservatives over line to remain in power, with David Brown and Lavinia Edwards holding their seats.

All results were in just before 1.30pm today (May 3).

