Concert ‘an amazing finale’ to Ely Arts Festival

'The Carnival of Animals' took place at Ely Cathedral on July 1 to mark the finale of Ely Arts Festival 2022. - Credit: Dr Rosemary Westwell

A concert that took place in Ely Cathedral to end this year’s Ely Arts Festival has been described as “amazing”.

Dr Rosemary Westwell, churchwarden at St Andrew’s Church in Witchford, attended the event where 300 children took to the stage with a full orchestra and soloist, Betty Jones.

The driving force behind the concert was Chris Parsons who Rosemary believes “spent hours working towards the evening’s splendid entertainment”.

“The concert opened with a wonderful surprise,” she said.

“We turned round to see the children and were amazed to be met with a huge creature that was the Ely Eel. It was spectacular indeed.”

The programme of music included movements from the ‘Carnival of Animals’ by Saint Saens, ‘The Lion King’, and ‘The Jungle Book’.

Choirs from Ely College, Witchford Village College, Ely St John’s, Ely St Mary’s, Littleport Community Primary School and many more also attended the concert.

Rosemary added: “The evening was highly successful.

“It not only gave the children a chance to enjoy the thrill of taking part in a huge musical event, but it gave some of them a chance to hear a live orchestra and to be in Ely Cathedral for the first time.”