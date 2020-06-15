Advanced search

“It pushes people out of the village...” - Concerns raised at lack of affordable homes for Little Downham development

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 15 June 2020

Site North of the Rectory in Little Downham where Ely Diocese has submitted plans for five homes to be created. Image: Heritage and Design Concept Statement for The Rectory, Little Downham

Site North of the Rectory in Little Downham where Ely Diocese has submitted plans for five homes to be created. Image: Heritage and Design Concept Statement for The Rectory, Little Downham

Heritage and Design Concept Statement for The Rectory, Little Downham

Residents of an East Cambridgeshire village have voiced their concerns at plans to create five new homes behind a rectory.

Diocese of Ely has submitted proposals to redevelop two barns and build the three and four-bedroom properties on land north of The Rectory in Main Street, in Little Downham.

But villagers have expressed concerns that the development doesn’t consist of affordable homes and it’s more likely to attract buyers who commute to work in London or Cambridge.

One resident, of Kiln Close, who has submitted their objection to East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “Any houses being built in the village should be affordable to the village people.

“There are too many being built already with a high price on them.

“It pushes people out of the village and we lose our community feel”.

Other residents have shared similar views on the ‘Little Downham Notice Board’ on Facebook.

The application is being discussed at Little Downham’s next parish council meeting on Wednesday (June 17).

A Design and Access statement submitted alongside the plans explains two existing barns will be linked to form a “single courtyard inspired dwelling”.

It said: “Plot 1 has been designed to respect the proportions and scale of the existing barns which are seen as part of the historic fabric of the village.”

Two more three-bedroom homes and two four-bedroom homes all with garage facilities are also planned for the site.

Part of the development sits within the boundary of the village’s Conservation Area.

The report continued: “The proposed scheme has been designed to enhance the Little Downham Conservation Area by respecting the existing dwellings adjoining the site in terms of location, scale and materials.

“Although only the front of the site including the two barns incorporated into plot one are within the curtilage of the Conservation Area the whole scheme has been designed to a high standard to reflect the importance of the site.”

The application states traditional materials will be used for the build and the homes will be run efficiently “within a minimum carbon footprint”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

“It pushes people out of the village...” - Concerns raised at lack of affordable homes for Little Downham development

Site North of the Rectory in Little Downham where Ely Diocese has submitted plans for five homes to be created. Image: Heritage and Design Concept Statement for The Rectory, Little Downham

Most Read

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

“It pushes people out of the village...” - Concerns raised at lack of affordable homes for Little Downham development

Site North of the Rectory in Little Downham where Ely Diocese has submitted plans for five homes to be created. Image: Heritage and Design Concept Statement for The Rectory, Little Downham

Latest from the Ely Standard

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Wing commander hopeful pilot will be ‘located and recovered’ after F15C Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Dawn to a new era arrives as AFC Ely bids to keep grassroots game alive

Ross Gray (pictured) co-founded AFC Ely with John James in their bid to keep the grassroots game alive. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROSS GRAY

Harry was ‘in a terrible state’ when charity found him abandoned - but now he’s ‘loving life’ with new owner

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham ?in a terrible state? with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg?. He is now said to be ?loving life? and ?inseparable? from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY
Drive 24