Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing woman from King's Lynn - reports suggest she may have visited Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:23 22 April 2019

Emily Wallace who has gone missing from her home in King's Lynn and may have visited Ely. Police are concerned for her welfare. Picture; NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A woman missing from King’s Lynn since last Wednesday may have visited Ely, police revealed today.

A police spokesman said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of the 45 year old woman from King's Lynn.

Emily Wallace was last seen at around 9pm on Wednesday April 17 near her home address in Portland Street in the town.

She is described as of stocky build, with extremely short hair and about 5ft 4ins tall. When last seen she is believed to have been wearing black polyester jogging bottoms, a blue t shirt and black trainers with electric blue piping on them. She has blue eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

Inquiries are on-going to locate Emily and it is thought she may have visited Ely in the last few days.

Anyone who has seen her, knows of her whereabouts or a woman matching the description given should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

