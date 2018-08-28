Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP speaks of ‘some very serious issues’ in respect of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and hopes they are resolved ‘very quickly’

PUBLISHED: 12:45 18 December 2018

Shailesh Vara MP who has broken ranks and spoken publicly of his concerns over the running of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ARCHANT

Shailesh Vara MP who has broken ranks and spoken publicly of his concerns over the running of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An MP within the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority area has broken ranks to publicly express concern over the way it has been run.

Shailesh Vara, the Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire, believes there are “some very serious issues with regard to the combined authority”.

He said: “We have had now four finance directors since 2017.

“We have seen a chief executive leave who has had a huge pay-off and resigned under circumstances which are forbidden from the public to see, because it’s a sealed agreement – but we do know that it was just under £100,000. All of these give me huge concern.”

The MP added: “Bearing that in mind, I am naturally very pleased that there is going to be an independent external audit that will be looking into matters at the combined authority.

“I know that there has been an internal enquiry that has been going on for a while, but it is important that we have complete openness and transparency because there is a lot of responsibility that the combined authority has.

“It’s important that they resolve their issues very quickly because there needs to be confidence in the local community that the combined authority is fit for the purpose for which it was set up.”

Mr Vara said he had met with Mayor James Palmer at meetings and certain functions and he also came to Parliament “at my request and we had a meeting at which I raised these issues concerning the constituency, as well as more generally aspects which concern Cambridgeshire”.

The MP said the meeting in Parliament “was before all these latest troubles arose, and, at that time, our conversation was very much in terms of the plans and ambitions that he had for the combined authority.

“But since then I’ve met with Mayor Palmer again – not in Parliament – and at that meeting I made it very clear to him that I would like to have certainty, and I hoped that all of this could be sorted out and put aside very quickly, and that action must be taken when required.

“But we do need to resolve the issue and that, at the moment at least, is not happening. My hope is that the external audit will do its work, because for my constituency there are huge projects in the balance – I know the deputy mayor, Councillor John Holdich has said that the University of Peterborough is not going to be impacted upon, but I would like the external audit to confirm that.

“There are many other projects which affect hundreds of thousands of people – way beyond our area – for example the costings for the highways projects on the A47, A14 and A1.

“These are all huge schemes – and the simple fact is that we need certainty from the combined authority for it all to work.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

The collision took place on the M11 [stock image]. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Wash and go at Soham pet shop with the first DIY dog cleaner of its kind in the country

Finn, the hero police dog and his handler Dave Wardell at Scampers Pet Shop in Soham for the opening of their new dog wash salon. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

REVIEW: KD Theatre’s ‘wonderful pantomime’ Jack and the Beanstalk at The Maltings in Ely ‘was just what we needed’

The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime,Jack and the Beanstalk, which is at The Maltings until January 2. Picture ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Most Read

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Latest from the Ely Standard

MP speaks of ‘some very serious issues’ in respect of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and hopes they are resolved ‘very quickly’

Shailesh Vara MP who has broken ranks and spoken publicly of his concerns over the running of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ARCHANT

Free Wf-Fi comes to Ely to boost trade and tourism as district council says ‘we need to play a role in making people’s lives easier’

East Cambridgeshire District Council hopes the introduction of free Wi-Fi across Ely will give a boost both to traders and encourage more visitors. Picture: ECDC

Hampers stocked with Christmas goodies raffled off at Celebration of Business event in Ely

Hampers stocked with Christmas goodies raffled off at Celebration of Business event in Ely. Businesses gathered at Poets House. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The unforgettable week reporter Harry Rutter mastered the art of skiing in the beautiful French Alps

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Therapy dogs’ to benefit from Mayor of Ely’s charity fund and city’s Waitrose supermarket tokens

Dogs and volunteers from Dog Therapy Nationwide outside Ely’s Waitrose supermarket raising awareness about the charity. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists