‘Don’t leave home without yours’ warn police ahead of face coverings becoming compulsory for shoppers

PUBLISHED: 17:30 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 23 July 2020

As face coverings become compulsory in shops across England from tomorrow (Friday July 24), Cambridgeshire Police have issued advice about how to ‘protect your fellow shoppers’. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

As face coverings become compulsory in shops across England from tomorrow (Friday July 24), Cambridgeshire Police have issued advice about how to 'protect your fellow shoppers'. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

As face coverings become compulsory in shops across England from tomorrow (Friday July 24), Cambridgeshire Police have issued advice about how to ‘protect your fellow shoppers’.

“Remember to have your face coverings ready,” reads a post on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire.

“We can all do our bit to protect each other from the virus and help to keep our communities safe.

“Thank you to the vast majority of people who have acted responsibly and followed the Government advice in recent months.”

“Face coverings must be warn unless you have a reason not to wear one. Don’t leave home without yours.”

Young man who stabbed 'acquaintance' after he didn't buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn't buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

American restaurant to open in Ely after takeaway service proves a lockdown hit

American restaurant Inferno BBQ is coming to Broad Street in Ely - having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown. Picture: STEVE SHIPP

Most Read

