‘Don’t leave home without yours’ warn police ahead of face coverings becoming compulsory for shoppers

As face coverings become compulsory in shops across England from tomorrow (Friday July 24), Cambridgeshire Police have issued advice about how to ‘protect your fellow shoppers’. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS Archant

As face coverings become compulsory in shops across England from tomorrow (Friday July 24), Cambridgeshire Police have issued advice about how to ‘protect your fellow shoppers’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“Remember to have your face coverings ready,” reads a post on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire.

“We can all do our bit to protect each other from the virus and help to keep our communities safe.

“Thank you to the vast majority of people who have acted responsibly and followed the Government advice in recent months.”

“Face coverings must be warn unless you have a reason not to wear one. Don’t leave home without yours.”